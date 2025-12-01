 Outrage In Hyderabad After Viral Video Shows Woman Attendant Violently Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student Inside School Premises
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOutrage In Hyderabad After Viral Video Shows Woman Attendant Violently Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student Inside School Premises

Outrage In Hyderabad After Viral Video Shows Woman Attendant Violently Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student Inside School Premises

Following a complaint from the child’s parents, a case was registered against the staffer, and she was taken into custody, they added. A video of the incident, circulated on social media, purportedly shows the attendant hitting the child and pushing her to the ground. In their complaint, the girl's parents alleged that the attendant had intentionally assaulted their daughter.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
A four-year-old nursery student was allegedly beaten by a female helper at a school here. | X @jsuryareddy

Hyderabad: A four-year-old nursery student was allegedly beaten by a female helper at a school here, police said on Sunday.

Following a complaint from the child’s parents, a case was registered against the staffer, and she was taken into custody, they added.

A video of the incident, circulated on social media, purportedly shows the attendant hitting the child and pushing her to the ground.

In their complaint, the girl's parents alleged that the attendant had intentionally assaulted their daughter.

FPJ Shorts
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In Gujarat
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In Gujarat
Delhi Boy Turns Roadside Stone Into ₹5000 Artistic Clock, Makes Profit Of 987%+ In Few Minutes | WATCH
Delhi Boy Turns Roadside Stone Into ₹5000 Artistic Clock, Makes Profit Of 987%+ In Few Minutes | WATCH
PM Modi Mourns Sivaganga Bus Crash That Killed 12, Injures 40; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
PM Modi Mourns Sivaganga Bus Crash That Killed 12, Injures 40; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
India’s Manufacturing Industry Registers Another Round Of Impressive Growth, Total New Orders & Output Expand At Above-Trend Rates
India’s Manufacturing Industry Registers Another Round Of Impressive Growth, Total New Orders & Output Expand At Above-Trend Rates
Read Also
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here
article-image

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and the attendant was taken into custody, an official at the Jeedimetla police station said.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Outrage In Hyderabad After Viral Video Shows Woman Attendant Violently Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student...

Outrage In Hyderabad After Viral Video Shows Woman Attendant Violently Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student...

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here

Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain

Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain

BOI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

BOI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

RPSC Assistant Professor Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out; Details Here

RPSC Assistant Professor Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out; Details Here