Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain

Heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah leads to shutdown of educational institutions across multiple states. | Image: ANI

Chennai and several neighbouring districts declared a shutdown of schools and colleges today, December 1, as the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah dumped heavy rain across the region early in the morning. The authorities said this is a precautionary step to ensure student safety amid waterlogging and the possibility of more intense showers through the day.

VIDEO | Chennai: Rain lashes city after weakening of Cyclone Ditwah, heavy downpours continue as the remnant storm brings showers across the city and administration remains on alert.



(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/x4AvSrz7W6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2025

Holiday Extended to Multiple Rain-Hit Districts

The shutdown will apply to government, private and aided institutions in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, among other severely affected districts. Weather officials said persistent rain bands from the weakened system continue to move ashore, prompting the administration to avoid any risks for students and commuters.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Chennai receives heavy rains in the aftermath of cyclone Ditwah pic.twitter.com/Kd3Dwhb41e — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2025

South Andhra on Alert; Schools Shut in Two Districts Today

According to the local media reports, southern Andhra Pradesh has been put on high alert as Cyclone Ditwa approaches the region. As a preventive measure, authorities declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Nellore and Annamayya districts on December 1, 2025, to safeguard students from severe rain and gusty winds.

Puducherry Follows With Similar Announcement

Neighbouring Puducherry also declared a holiday for all schools on Monday. Education Minister A. Namassivayam said the Union Territory is bracing for renewed spells of heavy rain linked to Cyclone Ditwah's outer circulation.

Deep Depression Still Causing Intense Rainfall

Cyclone Ditwah, which weakened into a deep depression late on November 30, is drifting slowly northwards along the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast. Although weakened, the system remains moisture-laden and continues to push strong rain bands into north Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Strong winds, high tides, and a wave of destruction seen at Chennai's Marina Beach, in the aftermath of cyclone Ditwah. pic.twitter.com/s8qxTAo9f8 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2025

More Showers Expected; IMD Issues Alerts

The IMD forecast says there would be heavy rain over north Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with heavy spells over Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Telangana from today until December 2. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to continue over Tamil Nadu till December 3.