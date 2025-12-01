 Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain
Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain

Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain

Schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry remain closed today as Cyclone Ditwah brings heavy rainfall to the region. Chennai, Nellore, Annamayya and nearby districts have declared precautionary holidays due to waterlogging and strong winds. The weakened system continues to push rain bands inland, with the IMD forecasting more showers and thunderstorms.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah leads to shutdown of educational institutions across multiple states. | Image: ANI

Chennai and several neighbouring districts declared a shutdown of schools and colleges today, December 1, as the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah dumped heavy rain across the region early in the morning. The authorities said this is a precautionary step to ensure student safety amid waterlogging and the possibility of more intense showers through the day.

Holiday Extended to Multiple Rain-Hit Districts

The shutdown will apply to government, private and aided institutions in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, among other severely affected districts. Weather officials said persistent rain bands from the weakened system continue to move ashore, prompting the administration to avoid any risks for students and commuters.

South Andhra on Alert; Schools Shut in Two Districts Today

Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain
Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain

According to the local media reports, southern Andhra Pradesh has been put on high alert as Cyclone Ditwa approaches the region. As a preventive measure, authorities declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Nellore and Annamayya districts on December 1, 2025, to safeguard students from severe rain and gusty winds.

Puducherry Follows With Similar Announcement

Neighbouring Puducherry also declared a holiday for all schools on Monday. Education Minister A. Namassivayam said the Union Territory is bracing for renewed spells of heavy rain linked to Cyclone Ditwah's outer circulation.

Read Also
Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Cyclonic Storm Weakens Into Deep Depression, Heavy Rainfall Expected In...
article-image

Deep Depression Still Causing Intense Rainfall

Cyclone Ditwah, which weakened into a deep depression late on November 30, is drifting slowly northwards along the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast. Although weakened, the system remains moisture-laden and continues to push strong rain bands into north Tamil Nadu.

More Showers Expected; IMD Issues Alerts

The IMD forecast says there would be heavy rain over north Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with heavy spells over Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Telangana from today until December 2. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to continue over Tamil Nadu till December 3.

