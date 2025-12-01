Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain

Chennai and several neighbouring districts declared a shutdown of schools and colleges today, December 1, as the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah dumped heavy rain across the region early in the morning. The authorities said this is a precautionary step to ensure student safety amid waterlogging and the possibility of more intense showers through the day.
Holiday Extended to Multiple Rain-Hit Districts
The shutdown will apply to government, private and aided institutions in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, among other severely affected districts. Weather officials said persistent rain bands from the weakened system continue to move ashore, prompting the administration to avoid any risks for students and commuters.
South Andhra on Alert; Schools Shut in Two Districts Today
According to the local media reports, southern Andhra Pradesh has been put on high alert as Cyclone Ditwa approaches the region. As a preventive measure, authorities declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Nellore and Annamayya districts on December 1, 2025, to safeguard students from severe rain and gusty winds.
Puducherry Follows With Similar Announcement
Neighbouring Puducherry also declared a holiday for all schools on Monday. Education Minister A. Namassivayam said the Union Territory is bracing for renewed spells of heavy rain linked to Cyclone Ditwah's outer circulation.
Deep Depression Still Causing Intense Rainfall
Cyclone Ditwah, which weakened into a deep depression late on November 30, is drifting slowly northwards along the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast. Although weakened, the system remains moisture-laden and continues to push strong rain bands into north Tamil Nadu.
More Showers Expected; IMD Issues Alerts
The IMD forecast says there would be heavy rain over north Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with heavy spells over Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Telangana from today until December 2. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to continue over Tamil Nadu till December 3.