 RPSC Assistant Professor Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out; Details Here
RPSC Assistant Professor Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out; Details Here

The test City Intimation Slip for the Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) from the RPSC portal. Te admit card is expected on December 4. The written examination will be conducted from December 7 to 20, 2025, across various centres.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
RPSC Assistant Professor Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 | Canva

RPSC Assistant Professor Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) issued the test City Intimation Slip for the Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025, allowing applicants to confirm the test city or district assigned to them prior to the written examination slated for December 7 to 20, 2025.

It is an advanced update designed to assist applicants in planning travel and lodging, particularly for those assigned to centres outside of their home district.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Admit card

The paper is not the admit card; the actual hall ticket, which includes the exam centre address and reporting rules, is likely to be released on December 4. Candidates must obtain both documents independently from the RPSC portal.

RPSC Assistant Professor Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: How to download?

Applicants can access the exam city intimation slip through their SSO login. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Exam Dashboard or the Important Links section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Assistant Professor Exam 2025 – City Intimation Slip” link.

Step 4: Next, log in using the details such as SSO ID and password.

Step 5: Now, select the Recruitment / Ongoing Recruitment tab.

Step 6: Click on the Assistant Professor 2025 City Intimation Slip link.

Step 7: The slip will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 timeline began with the notification release on September 18, followed by the application window from September 20 to October 19, 2025. The exam city intimation slip was issued on November 30, 2025, while the admit card is expected on December 4. The written examination will be conducted from December 7 to 20, 2025, across various centres.

