 6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher; Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher; Investigation Underway

6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher; Investigation Underway

A Class 2 student in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district was allegedly slapped repeatedly by head teacher Uday Kumar Yadav for a counting mistake, causing internal eye bleeding and facial swelling. The child’s family filed a police complaint, claiming the teacher was drunk. Authorities have suspended the teacher, and villagers are demanding strict action as the investigation continues.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

A six-year-old student was allegedly slapped multiple times by the head teacher in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, causing internal bleeding in his eye and swelling on his face. The incident occurred at Primary School Jawakhadi, where the Class 2 child was reportedly assaulted for making a mistake while counting numbers.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the student, upon reaching home, tearfully narrated the incident to his family. Enraged, they filed a complaint at the Trikunda police station, also alleging that the teacher often came to school intoxicated, including on the day of the assault. District Education Officer Maneeram Yadav then suspended the head teacher, Uday Kumar Yadav.

School has classes up to Class 5 with approximately 30–35 students

As per Dainik Bhaskar, Primary School Jawakhadi in Gram Panchayat Palgi of Ramchandrapur block has about 30–35 students from Classes 1 to 5. After lunch on Friday, head teacher Uday Yadav went to teach mathematics to Class 2. He asked a student, Bhagirathi, to recite the counting. When the child made a mistake, the teacher allegedly lost his temper and slapped him repeatedly on both cheeks.

FPJ Shorts
NSE, BSE Impose ₹5.42 Lakh Penalty On MTNL For Violating SEBI Board Composition Rules
NSE, BSE Impose ₹5.42 Lakh Penalty On MTNL For Violating SEBI Board Composition Rules
Netbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments & AI Security—What Changes Now?
Netbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments & AI Security—What Changes Now?
IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shuts Rumours On Future With Statement Century, Continues Ranchi Run
IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shuts Rumours On Future With Statement Century, Continues Ranchi Run
Dewald Brevis Stuns With One-Handed Catch To Dismiss CSK Teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video
Dewald Brevis Stuns With One-Handed Catch To Dismiss CSK Teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video
Read Also
RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
article-image

The force of the blows caused internal bleeding in the child's eye, with visible swelling on his face. Scared, the child kept his head down, but the teacher allegedly continued hitting him. The injured student later informed his family while crying.

Family files police complaint

The child's father, Dhananjay Yadav, took him to the Trikunda police station and lodged a formal complaint. He reiterated that the teacher frequently came to school drunk and was inebriated on the day of the incident as well.

Police investigation underway

In charge of the Trikunda police station, Jawahar Tirki confirmed that an investigation has been initiated based on the family’s complaint. Authorities will also examine whether the teacher was indeed under the influence of alcohol at the time.

District Education Officer Maneeram Yadav said that a Block Education Officer was sent to the police station for inquiry, and the head teacher has been suspended until the investigation is carried out.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher;...

6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher;...

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 To Be Out Soon; Details Here

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 To Be Out Soon; Details Here

Who Is Nivedita Menon? Political Theorist Retires From JNU After 17 Years

Who Is Nivedita Menon? Political Theorist Retires From JNU After 17 Years

Indian Student Vijay Kumar Killed In UK; Family Urges Centre for Immediate Intervention

Indian Student Vijay Kumar Killed In UK; Family Urges Centre for Immediate Intervention

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Prelims Exam Admit Card Released; Here's How To Download

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Prelims Exam Admit Card Released; Here's How To Download