6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher; Investigation Underway

A six-year-old student was allegedly slapped multiple times by the head teacher in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, causing internal bleeding in his eye and swelling on his face. The incident occurred at Primary School Jawakhadi, where the Class 2 child was reportedly assaulted for making a mistake while counting numbers.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the student, upon reaching home, tearfully narrated the incident to his family. Enraged, they filed a complaint at the Trikunda police station, also alleging that the teacher often came to school intoxicated, including on the day of the assault. District Education Officer Maneeram Yadav then suspended the head teacher, Uday Kumar Yadav.

School has classes up to Class 5 with approximately 30–35 students

As per Dainik Bhaskar, Primary School Jawakhadi in Gram Panchayat Palgi of Ramchandrapur block has about 30–35 students from Classes 1 to 5. After lunch on Friday, head teacher Uday Yadav went to teach mathematics to Class 2. He asked a student, Bhagirathi, to recite the counting. When the child made a mistake, the teacher allegedly lost his temper and slapped him repeatedly on both cheeks.

The force of the blows caused internal bleeding in the child's eye, with visible swelling on his face. Scared, the child kept his head down, but the teacher allegedly continued hitting him. The injured student later informed his family while crying.

Family files police complaint

The child's father, Dhananjay Yadav, took him to the Trikunda police station and lodged a formal complaint. He reiterated that the teacher frequently came to school drunk and was inebriated on the day of the incident as well.

Police investigation underway

In charge of the Trikunda police station, Jawahar Tirki confirmed that an investigation has been initiated based on the family’s complaint. Authorities will also examine whether the teacher was indeed under the influence of alcohol at the time.

District Education Officer Maneeram Yadav said that a Block Education Officer was sent to the police station for inquiry, and the head teacher has been suspended until the investigation is carried out.