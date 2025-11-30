RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 To Be Out Soon; Details Here

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 | Canva

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon issue the examination schedules for classes 10 and 12. Those preparing for upcoming board exams can obtain the date sheet from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to media reports, the RBSE will hold board examinations between February and March 2026. The admit cards will be issued only a few days before the exam.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2026: How to download?

To download the date sheet, follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 10th timetable 2026/RBSE 12th timetable 2026 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, an RBSE 10th timetable 2026/RBSE 12th timetable 2026 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the RBSE 10th timetable 2026 and RBSE 12th timetable 2026, and take a printout of the same for future reference.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet 2026: Details mentioned

The RBSE Time Table 2026 will include key exam-related details such as exam dates, exam day, subject codes, subject names, exam timings, and important day-specific instructions to guide students. These details help candidates plan their preparation and remain informed about the schedule.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: Passing marks

To qualify for the RBSE Board Exam 2026, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject. For the Class 12 Science stream, securing an overall 33% aggregate is also mandatory. Students who do not meet the required passing criteria will be required to appear for the supplementary examinations.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 details

Following the pattern of the previous year, the RBSE will conduct board exams in a single shift from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. The board has yet to release an official schedule, though.