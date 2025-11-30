Indian Student Vijay Kumar Killed In UK; Family Urges Centre for Immediate Intervention

Indian Student Vijay Kumar death | X

Vijay Kumar Sheoran, 30, was stabbed to death in Worcester, UK, on November 25. A native of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, Sheoran had resigned from the Central Board of Excise and Customs this year to go abroad for higher studies.

The British authorities have not revealed the case details so far, but Vijay's family suspects that somebody from Haryana or Punjab is involved. They have now approached the MEA, seeking the help of the Indian High Commission in London for the speedy repatriation of his mortal remains.

Vijay's brother Ravi Kumar seeks help

According to the media reports, a formal letter has been sent by Ravi Kumar, brother of Vijay, residing in Jagrambass village in Badhra, to MEA seeking immediate intervention. Ravi mentioned that earlier Vijay used to serve at Kochi before quitting his government job. He also reached out to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for support.

His brother wrote, “I humbly wish to bring to your notice that my younger brother, Vijay Kumar, who was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE), Bristol in England, has been tragically murdered on 25 November by certain individuals. The local police are currently investigating the case. Our family is devastated by this incident. We request the MEA to help us in getting my brother’s body back for the last rites. Due to the complex legal formalities and documentation in the UK, it is difficult for us to manage on our own."

“Due to the complex foreign procedures, legal formalities, documentation, and financial aspects involved, it is extremely difficult for us to manage the process on our own. Therefore, I earnestly request you to kindly issue necessary directions to the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom for immediate assistance. Also provide complete support in the process of repatriating the mortal remains to India and assist us with all required documentation, verification, coordination with authorities and transportation,’’ the letter reads further.

West Mercia Police official statement

According to the worcesterobserver.co.uk website, the police said, “We continue to appeal for information after a murder investigation was launched in Worcester. On Tuesday morning (25 November), around 4:15 am, a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries."

"He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues.’’

As per the worcesterobserver.co.uk website, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said, “Over the course of the last few days, my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life."

"As part of these enquiries, officers will remain on Barbourne Road over the weekend, and I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence and the public should not be alarmed.’’

“The five men who were arrested on suspicion of murder are now on bail and will continue to help us with our investigation. I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that would help with our enquiries to please come forward, however insignificant you feel it may be; it could be a vital piece of information. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died,’’ he added.

The sixth person, who was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, has subsequently been freed without further action.

MLA Sangwan Seeks Support from the Central Government

Charkhi Dadri MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan has taken up the issue on social media, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other officials for immediate assistance. He demanded an investigation that was both transparent and time-bound, also sharing a contact number for any relevant information.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester, United Kingdom."

Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester, United Kingdom.



I earnestly urge @PMOIndia @MEAIndia… pic.twitter.com/AwYbpq4lWa — Sunil Satpal Sangwan (@sunilsangwanckd) November 29, 2025

“I earnestly urge @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @AmitShah @HMOIndia @cmohry @NayabSainiBJP and the Government of India to intervene at the earliest and extend every possible support to the grieving family—especially by ensuring the urgent repatriation of his mortal remains to India," he further added.