PPSC Recruitment 2025: Prelims Exam Admit Card Released; Here's How To Download

PPSC Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has issued the admit card for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2025. The hall ticket is accessible at the official website, ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Details mentioned on the admit card

The admit card carries important information such as the exam centre, photograph, paper durations, reporting time, roll number, and applicants' identifiers.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: How to download the hall ticket?

To download the prelims hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the recruitment section, click on the “Admit Card” link.

Step 3: After this, select the Punjab PCS Prelims 2025 link.

Step 4: Next, log in with the details such as registration number, password/date of birth.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment, which had originally declared 322 vacancies, has now been expanded to 331 positions in state administration, law enforcement, revenue, and associated services.

The major positions include 49 posts for the Civil Services (Executive Branch), 33 for Tehsildar, 17 for DSP, and 121 for Excise & Taxation Officer. Additionally, there are 49 vacancies for BDPO and 13 for Food & Civil Supplies Officer. Together, these roles constitute the core administrative and civil services structure within the state.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Exam guidelines

The exam guidelines are:

1. Applicants enrolling for the Punjab PCS Prelims 2025 must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket as well as a valid photo identity document such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driver's license.

2. Candidates must be at the test centre at least an hour before the reporting time to finish the requisite frisking and verification processes.

3. Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earbuds, and Bluetooth-enabled devices, are strictly forbidden on the examination grounds, and applicants must pass all security checks.

4. They should conform to the seating arrangements displayed at the location and the instructions issued by invigilators throughout the exam.

5. Only black or blue ballpoint pens may be used, unless otherwise mentioned in PPSC's guidelines.

6. After the test, applicants must deposit their OMR sheets and question booklets as requested before exiting the auditorium.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Exam 2025, conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), will hold its Prelims on 7 December 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: the General Studies Paper (Paper 1) will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM, followed by the CSAT Paper (Paper 2) from 3 PM to 5 PM on the same day.