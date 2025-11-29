 Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 15,631 Vacancies Closes Tomorrow; Know Selection Process
The Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025 application process for 15,631 vacancies will close tomorrow. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete their registration before the deadline. The recruitment drive includes posts across various categories, and the selection process will involve a written exam, physical tests, and document verification as per official guidelines.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: The application window for the Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025 will close tomorrow, November 30, offering the candidates one last chance to fill in the application for 15,631 vacancies in different law-enforcement roles.

The state police are looking to fill up positions for Police Constable, Police Constable Driver, Jail Constable, SRPF Constable, and Bandsman. To apply, candidates can go to the websites mahapolice.gov.in or policerecruitment2025.mahait.org to complete their online application.

Eligibility Criteria

Indian citizenship, minimum age of 18 and maximum age of 28 years, and a Class 12 pass from a recognised board are the basic requirements for the applicants, besides the physical standards prescribed by the Maharashtra Police.

Application Fee

The General/UR applicants will have to pay an application fee of ₹450, while it will be ₹350 for the reserved categories. The fee must be paid online at the time of recruitment form submission.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will start with the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standards Test, followed by the written exam for the shortlisted candidates, while the driver and bandsman posts will require an additional skill or driving test.

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mahapolice.gov.in or policerecruitment2025.mahait.org

Step 2: Click on the link Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to fill out the application form

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to enter the required details and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

