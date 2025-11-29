Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue Medicine

Ganesh Baraiya | Image: Insta/ganeshbaraiya01

Ganesh Baraiya, a doctor from Gujarat who stands three feet tall, has become an example of resilience after overcoming legal obstacles, discrimination based on disability, and financial hardships to fulfil his dream of practising medicine. Baraiya was born in Gorkhi village, Bhavnagar district, and is one of eight siblings.

Denied Admission Due to Height

As per the media reports, Baraiya, who is under 20 kg in weight and has 72% of his locomotion disabled due to dwarfism, was denied entry in the MBBS course in 2018 through the Medical Council of India (MCI). The council claimed that his condition would not allow him to carry out the duties of a doctor.

From High Court Rejection to Supreme Court Victory

Unsatisfied with the ruling, Baraiya, along with the support of his school principal, Dr. Dalpatbhai Katariya, took the MCI to court. The Gujarat High Court affirmed the rejection, but Baraiya did not give up and continued the battle to the Supreme Court. The SC, four months later, ruled in his favour, stating that height could not be a reason for the medical education denial.

Completing MBBS Against All Odds

Baraiya, following the judgment, got an admission letter for Bhavnagar Medical College in 2019. The path of medical school was not at all smooth for him; his small height posed difficulties for him in doing daily academic work straightforwardly. He got access to the front row during anatomy dissections, and his fellow students even carried him during surgical postings so he could observe the operations.

Serving as a Doctor and Supporting His Family

Baraiya has now become a doctor after doing his internship, fulfilling the ambition he fought for years to protect. The first thing he is going to do with his earnings is to complete the construction of a proper house for his family who still lives in a kaccha house. “My dream is to give them a solid brick house with basic amenities,” as reported by The Times of India.