Class 12 Student From UP Builds AI-Robo Teacher Named Sophie, Costs Just ₹25K, Urges Government To Provide More Advanced Labs In Schools | X @ANI

A 17-year-old student from UP's Bulandshahr has stunned everyone by creating an AI-generated robot teacher in just ₹25,000 as an addition to his school's staff. The young inventor is identified as Aditya Kumar, a class-12 student from Shiv Charan Inter College. The AI-robo teacher has been named as Sophie. In an Interview, the student explained how he made the model using high-tech technology, which allows it to teach and talk with the students.

In a brief video posted by @ANI, the student can be seen testing the AI-robo and showcasing its capabilities. The student asks the robot to introduce itself, to which the robot replies with a brief introduction, saying, "Hello baccho, main ek AI teacher hoon, mera naam Sophie hain aur mujhe Aditya ne invent kiya hain, main Shiv Charan Inter College, Bulandshahr mein padhati hoon."

WATCH VIDEO:

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP | A 17-year-old student from Shiv Charan Inter College, Aditya Kumar, has built an AI teacher robot named Sophie, equipped with an LLM chipset.



The robot says, "I am an AI teacher robot. My name is Sophie, and I was invented by Aditya. I teach at… pic.twitter.com/ArJYSsf39F — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

To also test the Robot's knowledge and teaching abilities, Aditya asks Sophie different questions like who was the first president & prime minister of India & what is electricity. The robot gives accurate answers to all the questions.

Talking about how he created the robot, Kumar said, “I have used an LLM chipset to build this robot, which is also used by big companies that make robots. It can clear students' doubts... For now, she can only speak. But we are designing it so it can write as well soon.”

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP | Aditya Kumar said, "I have used an LLM chipset to build this robot, which is also used by big companies that make robots. It can clear students' doubts... For now, she can only speak. But we are designing it so it can write as well soon... There should… pic.twitter.com/5QSIkxOZrv — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

He added that students should have access to a proper lab in every district for conducting research, as he did. “There should be a lab in every district so students can come there and do research.”

Aditya Kumar's invention has drawn public attention and served as a display of rising potential in India's youth to create tech-savvy inventions, owing to the future. So far, the AI-teacher Sophie is equipped with Hindi language and vocal skills, but as told by Aditya, if he gets access to more technologically advanced labs and resources, the robot can write as well.