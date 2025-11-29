 EMRS Exam City Slip 2025 Released For 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts; Exam From December 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEMRS Exam City Slip 2025 Released For 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts; Exam From December 13

EMRS Exam City Slip 2025 Released For 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts; Exam From December 13

EMRS Exam City Slip 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Exam City Slip 2025 for 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts. Candidates can check their exam city at nests.tribal.gov.in, while admit cards will be issued two days before the exam. The EMRS Tier-I exams will be held on December 13, 14, and 21 across various posts.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
EMRS Exam City Slip 2025 | Official Website

EMRS Exam City Slip 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has issued the EMRS tier-I exam city slip 2025, available for the candidates who have applied for teaching and non-teaching positions. The aspirants can now check the city assigned to them for the exam on the official website at nests.tribal.gov.in, which will also help them in making travel arrangements in advance for the examination.

Admit Cards Will be Available Two Days Before the Exam

Although the exam city slip only indicates the location, the EMRS admit cards will be released two days before the date of the exam. The candidates are required to download the hall ticket in order to know the exam timing, venue address, and reporting instructions.

Read Also
AIBE 20 Exam Tomorrow: Know Guidelines, Reporting Time And Passing Criteria
article-image

EMRS 2025 Exam Dates

FPJ Shorts
Thane Traffic Update: Night Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From Nov 29; Check Full Diversion Plan
Thane Traffic Update: Night Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From Nov 29; Check Full Diversion Plan
Bhiwandi: Motorcycle Bursts Into Flames Moments After Refueling, Chaos On Main Road And Traffic Jam On Bridge
Bhiwandi: Motorcycle Bursts Into Flames Moments After Refueling, Chaos On Main Road And Traffic Jam On Bridge
Who Is Anamaria Goltes? Everything You Need To Know About NBA Star Luka Doncic's Fiance
Who Is Anamaria Goltes? Everything You Need To Know About NBA Star Luka Doncic's Fiance
EMRS Exam City Slip 2025 Released For 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts; Exam From December 13
EMRS Exam City Slip 2025 Released For 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts; Exam From December 13

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025 will take place on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025 for different positions. The detailed schedule is as follows:

Post-Wise EMRS Exam Schedule

December 13, 2025

Principal: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Accountant: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

December 14, 2025

PGT: 9 AM – 11:30 AM

TGT & Misc. Teachers: 2:30 PM – 5 PM

December 21, 2025

Hostel Warden: 9 AM – 11 AM

Female Staff Nurse: 9 AM – 11 AM

Jr. Secretariat Assistant: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Lab Attendant: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Breakdown of Vacancies for EMRS Recruitment 2025

The EMRS recruitment drive aims to fill 7,267 vacancies across various roles:

Principal: 225

PGT: 1,460

TGT: 3,962

Hostel Warden: 635

Female Staff Nurse: 550

Accountant: 61

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 228

Lab Attendant: 146

Subject-Wise PGT Vacancies

English: 112

Hindi: 81

Mathematics: 134

Chemistry: 169

Physics: 198

Biology: 99

History: 140

Geography: 98

Commerce: 120

Economics: 155

Computer Science: 154

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EMRS Exam City Slip 2025 Released For 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts; Exam From December 13

EMRS Exam City Slip 2025 Released For 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts; Exam From December 13

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026 Out: BSEB Class 10th, 12th Time Table Announced

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026 Out: BSEB Class 10th, 12th Time Table Announced

AIBE 20 Exam Tomorrow: Know Guidelines, Reporting Time And Passing Criteria

AIBE 20 Exam Tomorrow: Know Guidelines, Reporting Time And Passing Criteria

Air India Supports Educate Girls Students With Free Flights To Ramon Magsaysay Awards

Air India Supports Educate Girls Students With Free Flights To Ramon Magsaysay Awards

Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue...

Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue...