EMRS Exam City Slip 2025 Released For 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts; Exam From December 13

EMRS Exam City Slip 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has issued the EMRS tier-I exam city slip 2025, available for the candidates who have applied for teaching and non-teaching positions. The aspirants can now check the city assigned to them for the exam on the official website at nests.tribal.gov.in, which will also help them in making travel arrangements in advance for the examination.
Admit Cards Will be Available Two Days Before the Exam
Although the exam city slip only indicates the location, the EMRS admit cards will be released two days before the date of the exam. The candidates are required to download the hall ticket in order to know the exam timing, venue address, and reporting instructions.
EMRS 2025 Exam Dates
The Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025 will take place on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025 for different positions. The detailed schedule is as follows:
Post-Wise EMRS Exam Schedule
December 13, 2025
Principal: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Accountant: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
December 14, 2025
PGT: 9 AM – 11:30 AM
TGT & Misc. Teachers: 2:30 PM – 5 PM
December 21, 2025
Hostel Warden: 9 AM – 11 AM
Female Staff Nurse: 9 AM – 11 AM
Jr. Secretariat Assistant: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Lab Attendant: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Breakdown of Vacancies for EMRS Recruitment 2025
The EMRS recruitment drive aims to fill 7,267 vacancies across various roles:
Principal: 225
PGT: 1,460
TGT: 3,962
Hostel Warden: 635
Female Staff Nurse: 550
Accountant: 61
Junior Secretariat Assistant: 228
Lab Attendant: 146
Subject-Wise PGT Vacancies
English: 112
Hindi: 81
Mathematics: 134
Chemistry: 169
Physics: 198
Biology: 99
History: 140
Geography: 98
Commerce: 120
Economics: 155
Computer Science: 154