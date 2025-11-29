AIBE 20 Exam Tomorrow: Know Guidelines, Reporting Time And Passing Criteria

AIBE 20 Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX will be held by the Bar Council of India (BCI) tomorrow, November 30, 2025, from 1 PM to 4 PM. Here, candidates can check the exam day guidelines and other important details.

Candidates will have to arrive at their designated test centre by 11:30 AM, since the doors will be closed at 1:15 PM. The council has warned that if you arrive late, you will not be accommodated, no matter the reason.

Candidates must bring their AIBE 20 admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Candidates who fail to bring their AIBE 20 hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. These documents will be checked at the entrance of the exam hall.

In order to protect the integrity of the exam, the BCI has banned all electronic devices in the exam hall. Mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, pagers, and anything similar will not be allowed.

Candidates must adhere to the dress code specified. At all centres, separate security checks for males and females will take place.

Candidates need to ensure that they have written their question booklet set code, roll number and other important details. Any errors in these entries will result in the immediate rejection of the answer sheet.

AIBE 20 exam minimum passing score :

-General/OBC: Minimum 45%

-SC/ST/PwD: Minimum 40%.

These levels are set to ensure professional ability and, at the same time, be in line with reservation regulations.