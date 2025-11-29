 Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Releases ₹130-Crore Post-Matric Scholarship For 70,000 Students Amid Fund Delay
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Releases ₹130-Crore Post-Matric Scholarship For 70,000 Students Amid Fund Delay

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said the state government was releasing the full scholarship amount from its own resources as the funds from the Centre had not yet been received. The decision to release the amount in advance was taken to ease the difficulties faced by students, he said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday released the second and final instalment of the Umbrella Post Matric Scholarship amounting to Rs 130 crore for nearly 70,000 students for the 2024-25 academic year. | X @SangmaConrad

Tura: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday released the second and final instalment of the Umbrella Post Matric Scholarship amounting to Rs 130 crore for nearly 70,000 students for the 2024-25 academic year.

The programme was held at the district auditorium here, attended by Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui, Commissioner and Secretary (Education) Vijay Kumar Mantri, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal and Director of Higher and Technical Education Hazel D B Sangma.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said the state government was releasing the full scholarship amount from its own resources as the funds from the Centre had not yet been received.

The decision to release the amount in advance was taken to ease the difficulties faced by students, he said.

article-image

Sangma said earlier rules did not allow the advance transfer of scholarships, but the state had now worked out a mechanism with the Centre to enable early release.

Once the Rs 130 crore is transferred to Meghalaya Rural Bank, the processing and account verification will require a few days before students receive the money, he said, urging students to ensure their bank accounts are Aadhaar-linked.

Sangma said education continued to be a top priority for the government, and announced that reforms to resolve long-pending issues faced by ad hoc and SSA teachers were close to being finalised and could be implemented from the next financial year.

With thousands of students joining the programme virtually from 200 locations across the state, Sangma also outlined the government's long-term vision, including youth-focused programmes such as CM Elevate, YESS Meghalaya, PRIME, MGMP, STAR and Hello Meghalaya.

article-image

"Entrepreneurship and skilling of the youth is critical for the state's growth story," he said.

He said the government had planned economic growth not just for the coming years but till 2047, with policies and programmes designed to position the youth as key drivers.

"You will be in the driver's seat to take us into that phase of 2047 where Meghalaya should become one of the best states in the country," Sangma said.

In his remarks, Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui described the day as a "red-letter day" for the student community, marking the fulfilment of commitments made by the government to strengthen and expand access to education.

article-image

The programme was attended by heads of institutions, teachers, students and officials of the education department, with around 7,000 students participating online.

