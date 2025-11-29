Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026 Out: BSEB Class 10th, 12th Time Table Announced

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026 | Official Website

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday announced the exam schedule for the 2026 board exams. According to the media reports, the Intermediate (Class 12) exams will be held from February 2 to February 13, 2026, covering all streams including Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Following the completion of the intermediate exams, the Matric (Class 10) exams will begin on February 17, 2026, and conclude on February 25, 2026.

According to the reports, the BSEB compartmental and special examinations for those who could not appear in the main exams or had poor performance will be organised between April and May 2026. The results of the 2026 board exams are projected to be released from May to June 2026. The board, however, has not yet disclosed the exact date and time.

More than 15 lakh students have already signed up for the Class 10 exams, and more than 13 lakh for the Class 12 exams. Remaining students can submit their forms up to December 3, 2025. The board has instructed schools to maintain updated student lists to make sure every student is accounted for.

BSEB Releases Second Dummy Admit Card for Classes 10 and 12; Correction Window Opens

The BSEB has released the second dummy admit card for both Matric and Intermediate candidates. It is recommended that all candidates check their personal and academic information very carefully before the issuing of the final admit card. In case any mistakes are detected, the students and the schools will have the opportunity to provide the corrected information through the ongoing correction window, thus avoiding any errors on the final hall ticket. The BSEB final admit card will be out soon.