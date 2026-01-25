India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Tentative Registration Schedule Released; Here's How To Apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 | indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post has released the tentative registration schedule for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment drive 2026. The official notification PDF is set to be released on January 31, 2026, on the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 28,740 tentative vacancies across 23 postal circles. The recruitment will include positions for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmasters (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM).

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Tentative important dates

The detailed notification for the event was released on January 31, 2026, marking the beginning of the online application process on the same day. Candidates can submit their applications online until February 14, 2026, while the last date for online fee payment is February 16, 2026. The application correction window will be open from February 18 to February 19, 2026. The merit list is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2026.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application process for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GDS Recruitment 2026 notification link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to sign up with basic information and create their login credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have completed Class 10 and be between the ages of 18 and 40.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Selection process

India Post has announced that the selection process will be solely on merit, with no written tests. Selection will be based on merit, with marks from Class 10 taken into account in accordance with established norms.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Salary details

The structure of monthly compensation varies per post. The pay scale for ABPM and GDS positions ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470, while BPM positions pay between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 29,380.