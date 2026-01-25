CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2025: Expert Shares Last-Minute Strategies To Maximise Scores

CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2025 | AI

CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Economics students gearing up for the 2025 board examinations have been advised to shift their focus from passive reading to active recall in the final days of preparation. According to Ms Anjali Verma, PGT Economics, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, true late-stage success depends on crystal clear concepts, an extremely tightly organised revision plan, and smart test-taking strategies-not tackling brand-new topics at the last minute.

On the issue of priorities among subjects, Verma lays stress on adherence to the NCERT textbooks prescribed by CBSE. In Macroeconomics, chapters like National Income and Related Aggregates and Determination of Income and Employment are very important and must be revised in minute detail, with particular importance to the consumption function and investment multiplier. For IED, she recommends the preparation of topics arranged in logical sequence, such as the 1991 economic reforms, along with major areas currently posing challenges: employment, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

Practising previous years’ question papers and sample papers is termed as a “non-negotiable” habit. Verma says CBSE often repeats question patterns and rephrases basic concepts into HOTS questions. Working out sample papers also helps students in finding conceptual gaps, reducing calculation errors, and attempting better time management in the 160-­minute examination.

In terms of the presentation of answers, students should be clear by using bullet points, underlining key terms, and labelling diagrams correctly in order to avoid any key marks loss. Common pitfalls, such as confusing fiscal and revenue deficits or giving imprecise, non-technical answers in IED, are flagged as easy ways to drop marks.

Sharing a golden tip, Verma urged students to master relationship-based questions, stating that explaining concepts using tables and diagrams can significantly boost overall scores and help students aim for full marks.