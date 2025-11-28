Bihar DElEd 2025 Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Over 30,000 Seats Available

BSEB Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 | Image: Canva

Bihar DElEd 2025 Registration: The Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2025 registrations will start tomorrow, November 29, 2025, by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Applications can be submitted online, and the payment of the registration fee can be paid till December 5, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bsebdeled.com.

DElEd 2025 Result-Based Admissions

The admissions will be done according to the Bihar DElEd Result 2025. According to the media reports, the counselling procedure will provide 30,800 seats in the government and privately-owned teacher training institutes that are recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) and BSEB.

Counselling Plan and Major Dates

The online counselling and seat allotment will be done in a series of steps. Selection list 1 will be issued on December 11, 2025, and admission will be done between December 11 and 16. New rounds, such as the option change window and second and third selection lists, will be repeated until final seat updates by institutes on January 9, 2026.

Registration Fee and Eligibility Criteria

Registration fee for EWS, BC, and EBC candidates is 500 and registration fee for SC/ST candidates is 350. To be eligible, an applicant will need to have successfully cleared Class 12 under a recognised board with at least 50 per cent marks (5 per cent relaxation in the case of SC/ST/PwDs) and be at least 17 years old. Counselling may only be done to candidates who have passed the DElEd Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025.

List of Documents to be submitted

Students have to bring original and self-attested copies of Class 10 and 12 certificates, DElEd JET scorecard and allotment letter, Aadhaar or photo ID, category certificate, transfer and character certificates, and passport-size photographs to the allotted institute to confirm their admission.