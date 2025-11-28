 SSC Releases 7,948 Vacancies For MTS & Havaldar Posts In 2025; Delhi, Maharashtra Among Top Regions
The Staff Selection Commission has released a tentative vacancy list for 2025, announcing 7,948 posts for MTS and Havaldar roles. Of these, 6,810 posts are for MTS and 1,138 for Havaldar under CBIC and CBN. Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal report the highest openings. SSC will release the detailed exam schedule soon.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
SSC Vacancy List 2025 Out | Official Notification

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the preliminary opening for the 2025 recruitment period (new vacancy list) as part of a recent SSC update for applicants for government jobs (MTS & Havaldar positions). This will provide applicants with an early idea of how many positions will be available and where they will be located before the publication of the actual exam schedule.

In all, there are 6810 openings for MTS, divided into two categories: 18-27 years and 18-25 years old. The exact number for these two categories is not available as of now, but it will be incorporated in the final notification. Additionally, 1,138 openings are to be filled by Havaldar under the CBIC & CBN cadre.

Delhi Emerges as the Highest Contributor to Vacancy

The regional breakdown shows that there is currently a significant need in some of the largest government departments. Delhi tops the list as per the report, with 1961 vacancies, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 732 and 542, respectively. These states and territories generally contain many large central government offices, which would lead to the highest density of job openings.

Duties and Selection Process for Havaldar Posts

It is an important role that involves administrative responsibility with field operations in Customs Commissionerates, CGST, and Central Excise divisions, Directorates, and Narcotics units. The selection process will feature a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), with separate parameters for male and female candidates.

Exam Dates expected soon

SSC has clarified that the figures are tentative and hence are subject to revision. The detailed vacancy breakup has been uploaded on the official SSC portal, while the exam schedule will be announced in due course, giving candidates enough time to prepare.

