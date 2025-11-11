SSC 2025: JE & SI Paper I Exam Dates Out; Details Here

SSC JE & SI 2025 Exam Date | ssc.gov.in

SSC JE & SI 2025 Exam Date: The Staff Selection Commission has published the exam dates for JE and SI paper 1 in the Delhi Police. Applicants who wish to sit for the aforementioned examination can find the notice on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE & SI 2025: Exam dates

According to the official notification, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) will be conducted from December 3 to December 6, 2025, while the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) will be held from December 9 to December 12, 2025.

SSC JE & SI 2025 Exam Date: How to download the notice?

To download the official notice, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC exam notice for JE, SI link.

Step 3: After this, the notice will open on the screen in PDF form.

Step 4: Next, check the dates carefully.

Step 5: Download the file and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SSC JE & SI 2025: Exam pattern

The SSC JE paper 1 test will be conducted in CBT style. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 points. The exam lasts for two hours. Whereas, SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam would consist of 200 questions worth 200 marks. The exam lasts two hours. In Paper-I, each incorrect answer will result in a 0.25-point deduction.

SSC JE 2025: Salary structure

The SSC JE 2025 salary is determined according to Level-6 of the 7th Pay Commission. The pay scale ranges from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 per month, with the initial basic pay set at ₹35,400. The in-hand salary typically falls between ₹44,000 and ₹52,000 per month. Additionally, employees receive a Dearness Allowance (DA) of around 50% of the basic pay and a House Rent Allowance (HRA) of 9%, 18%, or 27%, depending on whether they are posted in Class Z, Y, or X cities. Travel Allowance (TA) is also provided as per government norms.