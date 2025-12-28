UGC NET 2025: December 31 Exam Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download

UGC NET admit card for December 31 exam Out | examinationservices.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET hall ticket for the December 31, 2025, exam. Applicants who are going to take part in this exam can download the UGC NET Admit Card 2025 on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has advised that after downloading the admit card and undertaking, candidates carefully read the guidelines included in the document.

UGC NET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

To download the admit card, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'Latest News' section, click on the 'Admit Card Download' link.

Step 3: Next, enter the required information and then login.

Step 4: Now, submit the details, and the UGC NET hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UGC NET admit card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

UGC NET Hall Ticket 2025: Helpdesk

If they have any problems downloading the hall ticket or find an error in the details, they can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2025: Exam details

According to the program, exams in Law, Social Work, Telugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Kashmiri, and Konkani will be held on that day.

The exam will be administered by computer-based test (CBT) between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026. Admit cards for the remaining exam days will be released subsequently.

UGC NET 2025: Exam pattern

The UGC NET test papers will be divided into two portions, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no breaks between exams, and the duration will be three hours. The paper will have 150 questions for a total of 300 marks. Except for language papers, all question papers will be in English or Hindi.