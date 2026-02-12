 Tilaknagar Police Book Special School Teacher For Assaulting 5-Year-Old Child With Intellectual Disability
Tilaknagar police have booked a 55-year-old teacher of a Chembur special school for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old child with intellectual disability on January 30. The FIR was filed on February 9 under the RPwD Act and BNS. Investigation is underway.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:41 AM IST
The Tilaknagar police have registered a case against a 55-year-old teacher of a special school in Chembur for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old child with intellectual disability on January 30.

Mumbai: The Tilaknagar police have registered a case against a 55-year-old teacher of a special school in Chembur for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old child with intellectual disability on January 30.

Accused Prashant Garge teaches at Sulabha Special School in Chembur West

The accused, identified as Prashant Garge, is a teacher at Sulabha Special School located in Tilaknagar, Chembur (West). The case was filed following a complaint by the child’s mother, Asha Sunil Jhanke, 40, a patient care worker residing in Borla, Govandi Village, with her family.

According to the FIR, Jhanke’s son, who has an intellectual disability since birth, has been attending Sulabha School for Mentally Retarded Children and undergoing vocational training at the institution for the past two years. On January 30, he left for school at around 9.30 am as usual and returned home at approximately 4.30 pm.

Child complained of body pain, ear discomfort after returning home

After reaching home, the child allegedly told his mother that Prashant Sir had hit him with his hand. He also complained of body pain and discomfort in his left ear. Concerned about his condition, Jhanke took him to a private doctor for treatment the following day.

On February 2, Jhanke visited the school and met the principal, Rekha Bhojne, informing her about the alleged assault. The principal advised her to submit a written complaint against the teacher. Jhanke subsequently filed a written complaint with the school authorities.

Formal FIR lodged on February 9 after principal accompanied mother to police station

On February 9, the principal called Jhanke to the school. Thereafter, Jhanke, along with the principal, approached the Tilaknagar police station and lodged a formal complaint against the teacher.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an offence under Section 92(b) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

