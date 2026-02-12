Chinese Consulate In Mumbai Hosts Grand Spring Festival Reception, Celebrates Year Of The Horse & 75 Years Of India-China Ties

The Chinese Consulate in Mumbai held a grand Spring Festival Reception on February 11th, 2026, which marks the eve of the Chinese New Year and the advent of the Year of the Horse. | Pics | Simple Vishwakarma

Mumbai: The Chinese Consulate in Mumbai held a grand Spring Festival Reception on February 11th, 2026, which marks the eve of the Chinese New Year and the advent of the Year of the Horse. This celebration was held at the Trident Hotel and was an occasion for the Diplomatic Corp, Business Leaders, Cultural Dignitaries, and the Indian community to come together and celebrate the evening with warmth and introspection.

Year of the Horse symbolizes courage, hard work, and accountability

The programme started off with the importance of the Year of the Horse and related ideas such as courage, hard work, and accountability. The address of the Consul General, Qin Jie, was given, and he welcomed everyone with a "namaskar" and extended New Year wishes to all the guests on behalf of the consulate.

Reflecting back on his six months spent in Mumbai, the Consul General shared his familiarisation with India. He shared stories of his travels within India. He went to Solapur, where a digital learning centre supported by a Chinese firm was inaugurated. He also went to Nagpu,r where he saw Indian and Chinese workers working on a mining project. He also went to the Chinese-invested enterprises in Bengaluru, which employ thousands of Indian employees, and underlined the role of such companies in economic growth. He had also visited Chinese-invested companies in Bengaluru, where thousands of Indian employees are working and outlined the role of such companies in economic growth.

2025 marked 75 years of India-China diplomatic relations

The Consul General also mentioned that it marked 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and China in 2025. He spoke about renewed engagement, growing trade figures and the resumption of exchanges, including pilgrimages and flights. Looking ahead, he expressed hope for a direct Mumbai–China flight and deeper cooperation, especially as India prepares to play a key role in BRICS in 2026.

The evening came to a close with a festive finale of a vibrant lion dance performance, a kung fu style martial arts competition, and songs sung by students. As the guests wished one another well, the reception served not only to mark the beginning of a new year, but the continued dialogue of two ancient civilisations.

