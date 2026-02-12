 Udaan 2026: Veena College & Mumbai University DLLE Host 700+ Students At Borivali Extension Fest
The University of Mumbai’s Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension, in collaboration with Veena College, organised “Udaan: The Flight of Extension 2026” in Borivali. Over 700 students and 400 representatives from 23 colleges participated in competitions like street plays, poster making and elocution to promote leadership, creativity and community engagement.

The University of Mumbai’s Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension (DLLE), in collaboration with Veena College of Commerce and Science, organised “Udaan: The Flight of Extension 2026” at the Shreekrishna Prasarak Mandal Campus, Borivali. |

​Mumbai: The University of Mumbai’s Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension (DLLE), in collaboration with Veena College of Commerce and Science, organised “Udaan: The Flight of Extension 2026” at the Shreekrishna Prasarak Mandal Campus, Borivali.

400 representatives, 700 students showcase talent through street plays, posters, elocution

​The event saw participation from 400 representatives across 23 colleges, including more than 700 students. Participants showcased their talents and social awareness through competitions such as street plays, creative writing, poster making, and elocution. The programme aimed at promoting community engagement, creativity, and leadership among students.

​The festival was attended by Dr Baliram Namdev Gaikwad, Registrar and Director, Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension, University of Mumbai, who shared his insights and experiences with the participants.

Academician Milind Satam guides event; Vice Principal Vaibhavi Divakar supervises

​The event was guided by academician and member Milind Satam and supervised by Vice Principal, Asst. Prof. Vaibhavi Tukaram Divakar, along with students of Veena College of Commerce and Science.

​Dr Kunal Jadhav and Dr Sulbha Raorane from the faculty motivated the students, encouraging them to take initiative, develop leadership skills, and actively contribute to society.

​The event concluded on a high note, inspiring students and reaffirming the importance of extension education in nurturing socially responsible and confident youth. The gathering was also addressed by Shri Shri Maitrijiv Ji of Maitribodh Parivar, who delivered a motivational speech.

