'Hind Di Chadar' Programme At Airoli School Marks 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

As part of the observance of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, a special awareness programme titled ‘Hind Di Chadar’ was organised at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Secondary School No. 103, Airoli. | X @BalMalkitSingh

As part of the observance of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, a special awareness programme titled ‘Hind Di Chadar’ was organised at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Secondary School No. 103, Airoli. The programme forms part of a larger initiative scheduled to be held on February 28 and March 1, aimed at spreading the message of religious harmony, humanity and sacrifice.

Assistant Commissioner, Gurudwara representatives, principal, students attend

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner (Education) Dipali Divekar, along with Gyani Baba Vikram Singh, Tajender Singh Sond, and other representatives of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara. School principal Lalita Vani, teachers, non-teaching staff and students were present in large numbers.

Addressing the gathering, Gyani Baba Vikram Singh explained the significance of the concept ‘Hind Di Chadar’, highlighting the supreme sacrifice and steadfast commitment to religious freedom demonstrated by Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. Students also participated by delivering speeches that reflected on his courage, sacrifice and devotion to human values.

Programme mandatory in Maharashtra schools as per government resolution

Assistant Commissioner Dipali Divekar said that, as per a government resolution, the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme has been made mandatory in schools across Maharashtra to inculcate values of humanity, tolerance and ethical conduct among students.

As part of the initiative, students and teachers conducted an awareness rally in the surrounding locality, spreading the message of peace, harmony and social responsibility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/