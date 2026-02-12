TISS Launches Global Forum At 90th Year To Bridge India's Grassroots Wisdom With International Policy

TISS - Tata Institute of Social Sciences | X @TISSpeak

Mumbai: As Tata Institute of social sciences approaches it's 90th year, to initiate international outreach the institute launches a global forum that brings together international policy makers, civil society leaders, students and teachers on one platform.

Series of events to explore social, cultural, political dimensions of India's development

On the occasion of 90th anniversary, a series of event has been planned where TISS global will provide the forum for participants to explore the social, cultural, and political dimensions of India’s development journey. It will bridge local knowledge systems and global frameworks, demonstrating how community-driven models and participatory approaches can inform equitable and sustainable development worldwide.

TISS Global will prove to be a catalyst for new pathways in global social science research by connecting research, policy, and practice. The forum promotes comparative scholarship, ethical and impact-driven collaborations, and participatory engagement that transcends borders. It seeks to mainstream Indian perspectives within global knowledge hierarchies and advocate for research agendas rooted in diverse and context-sensitive realities.

Indian culture, cuisine to provide socio-cultural context to development narrative

Beyond intellectual exchange, the event also offers opportunities to engage with the richness of Indian culture and cuisine, providing deeper socio-cultural context to India’s development narrative and its growing resonance on the global stage.

TISS Global aims to highlight India’s dynamic growth story and vibrant democracy as distinctive perspectives for addressing global challenges. By foregrounding grassroots experiences, ideas, and methods - particularly those emerging from the Global South and the Indian subcontinent - the platform enriches conversations on governance, sustainability, social transformation, and innovation. To highlight the India’s rapid economic progress, social movements, and policy innovations offer meaningful lessons for other regions navigating complex developmental transitions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/