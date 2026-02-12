Kalyan: 3,000 Mumbai University Engineering Students Face Uncertainty Over Retrospective Exam Rule Change

Nearly 3,000 engineering students from colleges affiliated to Mumbai University in the Kalyan region are facing academic uncertainty after the university reportedly altered examination rules. |

Kalyan: Nearly 3,000 engineering students from colleges affiliated to Mumbai University in the Kalyan region are facing academic uncertainty after the university reportedly altered examination rules after the completion of exams, triggering widespread confusion and anger among students.

Students appeared under prescribed guidelines; new norms now threaten eligibility

According to students, they appeared for their examinations under a prescribed set of academic guidelines. However after the examination process concluded, the university introduced revised rules, raising serious concerns over results eligibility for promotion to the next academic year, and overall academic progression.

Students fear that implementation of the new norms could jeopardise their entire academic year. If these rules are enforced retrospectively, many of us may lose a year despite following the guidelines that were in place at the time of examination a student representative said.

Students approach Senate Member Alpesh Bhoir seeking immediate intervention

Distressed by the sudden development, a large group of students approached Mumbai University Senate Member Alpesh Bhoir seeking immediate intervention. The students submitted a representation outlining how the abrupt rule change could directly impact their results, admissions to the next semester, and future career prospects.

Taking cognisance of the issue Bhoir assured the students that their academic interests would be safeguarded. He termed the move “unjust and unacceptable stating that altering rules after examinations undermines fairness and transparency in the education system.

Bhoir terms move 'unjust and unacceptable'; to meet Pro-Vice-Chancellor on Thursday

“I will immediately intervene in the matter and meet the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University on Thursday to present the students’ concerns. Under no circumstances should students suffer due to administrative decisions taken after the examination process Bhoir said.

The sudden policy shift has created anxiety across engineering campuses in Kalyan, with students and parents closely watching the university’s response. Academic experts have also opined that retrospective implementation of rules could lead to legal and administrative complications.

All eyes are now on the Mumbai University administration as thousands of students await clarity on their academic future.

