Shiv Sena's Sharmila Pimplolkar Takes Charge As Thane Mayor; Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Graces Ceremony

Thane: In a high-profile ceremony on Wednesday, Sharmila Rohit Pimplolkar of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) officially assumed charge as the Mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The event was graced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, marking a significant new chapter for the city's administration following recent civic polls.

Uncontested Election and Power Sharing

The mayoral election, held on February 3, 2026, saw Pimplolkar elected unopposed. In a display of the ruling alliance's consolidated strength, Krishna Dadu Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also elected unopposed to the post of Deputy Mayor.

The transition marks the end of a four-year period during which the civic body was managed by a state-appointed administrator. With the Shiv Sena securing 75 seats and the BJP 28 in the 131-member house, the Maha Yuti alliance has established a commanding majority to lead the city for the next five years.

Ceremony Highlights

The induction took place at the TMC headquarters, where Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao (IAS) formally welcomed the new leadership.

Sharmila Pimplolkar accepted her responsibilities in the presence of senior officials and newly elected corporators.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde extended his best wishes to Mayor Pimplolkar, Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, and Shiv Sena Floor Leader Pawan Kadam, emphasizing a vision for "all-round development" of Thane.Several newly elected corporators from the Shiv Sena and BJP were in attendance, signaling a unified front for the upcoming administrative term.

Priorities for the New Term

The new administration takes the helm at a critical time as the TMC grapples with fiscal challenges, including a reported shortfall in property tax collections. Local residents and leaders have expressed expectations for improved infrastructure, smoother water supply, and enhanced civic amenities.

Deputy CM Shinde, who maintains a strong political bastion in Thane, reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting the TMC in transforming the city into a "global-standard" urban center.

