Mumbai Police Arrest Five In ₹27.84 Lakh Fake Postal Stamp Racket Featuring Mother Teresa, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, APJ Abdul Kalam

Mumbai Police have arrested five accused persons in connection with a fake postal stamp racket and seized counterfeit stamps collectively valued at approximately ₹27.84 lakh.

Accused identified

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Ramdhani Bind (42), resident of Ground Floor, R/507 Nagar, Sion Koliwada, H.M. Road, Mumbai (arrested on September 19, 2025), Shamshoddin Ahmed alias Irfan Gaffar (32), resident of Ward No. 08, Mohiuddinpur, Samastipur, Bihar (arrested on October 16, 2025), Shahid Ahmed Raza (43), resident near Kohinoor Tailor, Nawada, Chakkanwada, Samastipur, Bihar (arrested on October 16, 2025), Mohammad Shahabuddin Sultan Shaikh (27), resident of Machhliwali Galli, Vinod Nagar (West), Delhi (arrested on February 8, 2026) and Virender Sahdev Prasad (49), resident of 265, Gyan Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (arrested on February 8, 2026).

From Mohammad Shahabuddin Sultan Shaikh, police recovered counterfeit postal stamps including 23,100 stamps of ₹20 denomination featuring Mother Teresa – worth ₹4,62,000, 1,25,000 stamps of ₹10 denomination featuring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – worth ₹12,50,000, 70,000 stamps of ₹5 denomination featuring Dr APJ Abdul Kalam – worth ₹3,50,000, 20,000 stamps of ₹5 denomination featuring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – worth ₹1,00,000, 595 stamps of ₹200 denomination bearing the Ashoka emblem – worth ₹1,19,000, 32 stamps of ₹100 denomination bearing the Ashoka emblem – worth ₹3,200. Total value seized from him: ₹22,84,200.

Total counterfeit stamps worth ₹27.84 lakh confiscated

From Virender Sahdev Prasad, police seized 10,000 stamps of ₹50 denomination featuring Rabindranath Tagore – worth ₹5,00,000, Total value seized from him: ₹5,00,000, Overall, counterfeit postal stamps worth approximately ₹27,84,200 were confiscated from the accused. Police are investigating the source of printing and the distribution network of the fake stamps.

