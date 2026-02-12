Mumbai’s Mayor Ritu Tawde's First Act: Crackdown On Illegal Bangladeshi Hawkers, AI Surveillance & Zero-Waste Wards

After taking charge as Mumbai’s mayor, Ritu Tawde declared that cracking down on illegal Bangladeshi hawkers will be a top priority of her tenure. | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: After taking charge as Mumbai’s mayor, Ritu Tawde declared that cracking down on illegal Bangladeshi hawkers will be a top priority of her tenure. She said, “As my first official act, I will convene a joint meeting with police and civic officials to identify and remove illegal Bangladeshi hawkers who have encroached on the city’s roads.” Tawde also outlined several flagship initiatives, including zero-waste wards, a “toilet on demand” policy, a tanker mafia-free Mumbai, Gen Z internship programs, fish import-export hubs, and a smart traffic priority system.

Flagship initiatives

Tawde was elected unopposed as Mumbai’s mayor on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, she outlined her agenda for the next two and a half years. “Our key priority is to remove Rohingya and illegal Bangladeshi hawkers from Mumbai. We will enhance security in public spaces using digital systems and AI. Those occupying footpaths will be identified through fake caste certificates and bogus Aadhaar cards, and swift action will be taken to hand them over to the police,” said Tawde. She added that tackling Mumbai’s worsening air quality will also be a priority of her administration. Highlighting major infrastructure plans, including road concretisation and water augmentation through the Gargai, Pinjal, and Daman Gangaf dams, Tawde said, “The Mahayuti government will work towards the development of Mumbaikars.”

Water tariffs in Mumbai are raised by 8% annually. However, Tawde assured that she will work to keep rates stable by suspending the hike. “To curb the growing influence of tanker mafias, the ‘Tanker Mafia-Free Mumbai’ policy will be implemented. Both old and new buildings will be encouraged to adopt rainwater harvesting, supported through corporators’ development funds or special budgetary allocations,” she said. Tawde also outlined her healthcare agenda, pledging to upgrade municipal hospitals to AIIMS standards and establish dialysis and chemotherapy centers in every administrative ward. "Senior citizens will be offered a full-body check-up once a year, while dedicated cardiac hospitals will provide angioplasty and bypass surgeries at subsidised rates for heart patients," Tawde added.

Donation for mayor fund

Following the model of the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund, Tawde said she will work to raise allocations from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 50,000. She urged that money usually spent on bouquets, shawls, and ceremonial gifts for the mayor be redirected to the Mayor’s fund, enabling greater medical aid for underprivileged patients. Tawde also called for generous contributions to strengthen the fund and expand support to as many needy patients as possible.

Promoting marathi

Tawde said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised a Marathi mayor, and today, I, a Marathi, have taken charge in this iconic House,” as she commenced her speech. She also outlined plans to promote Marathi culture: “Although there is a Marathi language department in the BMC, it will be strengthened to further support the language and arts. The corporation will build a dedicated theatre for Marathi films, and all theatres will be renovated along the lines of Ravindra Natya Mandir,” she said.

Sanjay Ghadi, Deputy Mayor outlined plans to improve medical services, tackle stray dogs, and promote the ‘Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child’ campaign. “Women build families and society. It is our collective duty to protect them and prevent female foeticide or other harmful practices,” he said.

