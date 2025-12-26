CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026: Teacher Flags Concept Gaps, Stresses Early Prep And NCERT Focus

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 | AI

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026: The Class 10 CBSE Board Exams 2026 are just about to start. Teachers have been keenly observing the trend of their students' preparation and performance. According to a senior teacher at G.D. Goenka Public School, Karkardooma, East Delhi, the biggest learning gaps in students do not lie in their inability but in incomplete conceptual clarity. Many students still rely on rote learning for Mathematics and Science, never really understanding the core concepts. Weak answer presentation and irregular revision affect confidence at the time of examination.

The teacher says that board-oriented preparations should start gradually from the very beginning of Class 10. The initial few months should be used to build concepts without any pressure of examinations. Exam-oriented practice should be gradually initiated to give clarity to the students. In this way, stress is not built up, and long-term retention of concepts also improves.

NCERT textbooks remain the backbone of CBSE examinations. In every class, students are encouraged to read the text properly, show understanding of definitions, pay great attention to diagrams, and practice solving in-text questions regularly. Strong concepts from NCERT ensure a better way of examination preparation. Sample papers and mock tests also play a fundamental role when used judiciously. Students usually try them in an examination-oriented environment and analyse the mistakes to improve time management skills and learn about weak points.

The teacher also emphasises emotional preparation: Anxiety is natural; students need reassurance, realistic goals, and healthy routines. Mathematics, particularly Trigonometry and Quadratic Equations, and numerically-based topics in Science usually pose problems due to insufficient practice. Social Science feels like an overwhelming subject, mainly because revision has been left towards the end.

Parents also have an important role to play by being empathetic and not putting pressure. The encouragement of the child with coolness at home and avoiding comparisons can go a long way in building up a child’s confidence. There comes golden advice from the teacher to the students to be consistent, trust their efforts, and remember that board exams are important, but do not define their worth.