KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 2,499 Posts Ends Today; Details Here

KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025 | kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will end its application registration session for teaching and non-teaching positions today, December 26, 2025. Those who have not yet applied for this position can do so through KVS's official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025 announcement was released on December 11, 2025. Online applications began on December 12, 2025, and the deadline is December 26, 2025. The KVS LDE/LDCE 2025 written exam is scheduled on February 5, 2026. KVS will release admit cards and full instructions separately through official channels.

KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

No application fee is collected in any category. Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories, as well as the SC, ST, and PWD categories, are exempt from paying the fee. The application procedure is entirely online.

Read the official notice here

KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

There are a total of 2,499 open vacancies, including teaching and non-teaching employment. According to the notification, the recruitment covers positions such as Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Head Master, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, and Junior Secretariat Assistant.

These positions fall under the LDE route and are intended to fill gaps until December 2026. In addition, the positions of Finance Officer and Section Officer will be filled through the LDCE. These positions are also intended to fill vacancies up to December 2026.

KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

A written examination is used to choose candidates, followed by a skill test for applicable positions. Those who complete these steps will be invited for document verification and a medical exam.

Direct link to apply

KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The age limit varies depending on the position applied for. All posts have particular eligibility requirements that must be satisfied before applying. Applications that do not meet the requirements may be rejected throughout the review process.