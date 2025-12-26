 Mother Receives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar On Behalf Of Her Braveheart 8-Year-Old Girl Vyoma Priya, Who Died Saving Boy
On Veer Baal Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to Archana Sivaramakrishnan on behalf of her late daughter Vyoma Priya. The eight-year-old lost her life attempting to rescue a six-year-old boy from an electrified slide in their apartment park. The award honours her bravery and supreme sacrifice, inspiring courage among children nationwide.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar | X (ANI)

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

Archana Sivaramakrishnan received the award on behalf of her late daughter, Vyoma Priya, sharing the story of how the eight-year-old courageously attempted to rescue a six-year-old boy from an electrified slide in their apartment park, sacrificing her life in the heroic act.

Speaking to ANI, Archana Sivaramakrishnan said, "I am receiving the bravery award on behalf of our daughter, Vyoma Priya. She was 8 years old when she was playing in the children's park in our apartment complex. A slide in the park was installed over a damaged underground cable, which electrified the slide. A 6-year-old boy playing on it fell, and our Vyoma tried to rescue him, but was caught in the current herself. It is a bittersweet moment for us to be getting this award... We wish she could have been here to receive this award herself..."

Last year, eight-year-old Vyoma Priya lost her life due to electrocution while playing in the park at Raman Vihar belonging to the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) near Saravanampatti.

About the Veer Baal Diwas

Veer Baal Diwas is observed on December 26 to honour the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh. The day commemorates their courage, faith and martyrdom, inspiring children to uphold values of bravery, righteousness and resilience.

