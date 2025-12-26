JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Notification For 1815 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26 | jkssb.nic.in

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a new recruitment notice for police constable positions in the union territory. Candidates can access the notification from the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Important dates

The announcement was released on December 24, 2025, and online applications will be accepted beginning January 19, 2026. The last date to apply is February 17, 2026. The exam date has not yet been announced, and the board will notify you later.

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy details

The recruiting is being carried out under Advertisement Number 12/2025. The recruitment aims to fill 1815 vacancies in various sections of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Salary details

The JKSSB Constable Salary 2026 is structured under Level-2 of the pay matrix, with a monthly pay scale ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹63,200. In addition to the basic pay, selected candidates are entitled to various allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travelling Allowance (TA), and other admissible benefits as per government norms.

Read the official notification here

Direct link to apply

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Education qualification

Aspirants must be residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This requirement is mandatory and will be reviewed during document verification. Applicants who have completed Class 10 from a recognised board are eligible for the recruitment.

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Application fees

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 700. For SC, ST, and EWS applicants, the cost is Rs 600. Payment must be done online only; no other payment methods are permitted.

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Age limit

The age restriction for constable positions is between 18 and 28 years. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be offered to qualifying categories in accordance with government regulations.

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

The selection procedure has several stages. The process begins with a written exam, followed by a Physical Standard Test and a Physical Endurance Test. Shortlisted individuals will subsequently go through document verification and a medical test.