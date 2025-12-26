 CTET 2026: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCTET 2026: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow; Details Here

CTET 2026: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow; Details Here

CBSE has reopened the CTET February 2026 application window as a one-time relief for candidates with incomplete registrations. Eligible applicants can finalise their forms from December 27 (11 am) to December 30, 2025 (11:59 pm). No new registrations or corrections will be allowed after this period.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
CTET 2026 registration | ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a one-time relief measure for candidates who could not complete their application process for the CTET February 2026 within the stipulated time required to do so. As per an official public notice issued by the CTET, incomplete registrations are allowed to finalise their applications between December 27 and December 30, 2025.

Online applications for the 21st Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) had started on November 27, 2025, and ended on December 18, 2025. After the closing of the deadline, CBSE received several representations from candidates regarding the non-submission of their applications due to the alleged unresponsiveness of the portal. Many applicants asked for an extension of the last date of registration to complete their forms.

Read the official notice here

The Board, however, after a thorough scrutiny, said that the above data do not strongly support the claims of portal malfunction. CBSE informed that out of a total of more than 25.30 lakh candidates who successfully submitted applications, more than 7.68 lakh applications were received during the last two days alone. The CTET helpline services also functioned throughout the application window in order to provide a timely response/support to the applicants.

FPJ Shorts
2025: Landmark Year of Evidence-Based Growth & Global Leadership For India's Ayush Sector
2025: Landmark Year of Evidence-Based Growth & Global Leadership For India's Ayush Sector
Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In Public
Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In Public
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Uddhav Thackeray Over Alliance Politics, Says 'True Face Of UBT Revealed, Public Will Give Befitting Response' | Video
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Uddhav Thackeray Over Alliance Politics, Says 'True Face Of UBT Revealed, Public Will Give Befitting Response' | Video
Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?
Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?
Read Also
Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained
article-image

Despite this, CBSE noticed that approximately 1.61 lakh registrations were left incomplete and not converted to final submissions. Considering that CTET is being conducted after a gap of nearly one year, the Board decided to take a sympathetic view and provided a one-time opportunity to these candidates.

The special facility will be available on the official portal from 11:00 am, December 27, 2025, up to 11:59 pm, December 30, 2025. Accordingly, the eligible candidates may complete their application forms and verify the details therein during this period. CBSE has clarified that no fresh registrations will be allowed and no further corrections in the already submitted applications will be permitted thereafter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained

Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained

10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know...

10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know...

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations

Jadavpur University Students Protest Alleged Islamophobia During Convocation

Jadavpur University Students Protest Alleged Islamophobia During Convocation