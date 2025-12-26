CTET 2026: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow; Details Here

CTET 2026 registration | ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a one-time relief measure for candidates who could not complete their application process for the CTET February 2026 within the stipulated time required to do so. As per an official public notice issued by the CTET, incomplete registrations are allowed to finalise their applications between December 27 and December 30, 2025.

Online applications for the 21st Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) had started on November 27, 2025, and ended on December 18, 2025. After the closing of the deadline, CBSE received several representations from candidates regarding the non-submission of their applications due to the alleged unresponsiveness of the portal. Many applicants asked for an extension of the last date of registration to complete their forms.

Read the official notice here

The Board, however, after a thorough scrutiny, said that the above data do not strongly support the claims of portal malfunction. CBSE informed that out of a total of more than 25.30 lakh candidates who successfully submitted applications, more than 7.68 lakh applications were received during the last two days alone. The CTET helpline services also functioned throughout the application window in order to provide a timely response/support to the applicants.

Despite this, CBSE noticed that approximately 1.61 lakh registrations were left incomplete and not converted to final submissions. Considering that CTET is being conducted after a gap of nearly one year, the Board decided to take a sympathetic view and provided a one-time opportunity to these candidates.

The special facility will be available on the official portal from 11:00 am, December 27, 2025, up to 11:59 pm, December 30, 2025. Accordingly, the eligible candidates may complete their application forms and verify the details therein during this period. CBSE has clarified that no fresh registrations will be allowed and no further corrections in the already submitted applications will be permitted thereafter.