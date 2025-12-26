Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained

St Xavier’s School in Nagaur | X

Viral Video: A disquieting event was witnessed at St. Xavier’s School in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Christmas Day, where 10 to 15 youths vandalised the premises of the institution during a Christmas function, causing panic among hundreds of children who were present there. Approximately 400 students were present at the school during that time, according to the Bhaskar English report.

The youths entered the school while the students were being prepared for the event and started causing chaos. According to the Director of the school, Shaitanram Changal, the gang was chanting slogans, pushing students and school employees, as well as intimidating females. This caused fright among several students, with others reportedly falling.

राजस्थान मे शिक्षा के मंदिर सेंट जेवियर्स स्कूल मे क्रिसमस डे पर स्कूल पर बड़ा हमला ,



नागौर मे एक निजी स्कूल मे अचानक 10- 15 लोग आये और तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी , लाठी, डंडे लेकर आये लोगो ने स्कूल स्टाफ से मारपीट करते हुए धमकी दी , स्कूल मे 400 बच्चे मौजूद थे जो अब दहशत मे है , pic.twitter.com/sC2lnAqWFp — Nargis Bano (@Nargis_Bano78) December 25, 2025

According to Bhaskar English, the school authorities reported that miscreants damaged furniture, overturned tables and chairs, damaged school property, and distributed Christmas decorations. Director Changal further alleged that he was physically assaulted during this event and injured. These miscreants showed their identification as Bajrang Dal members and told the school that they would not allow such activities to take place.

As the situation spiralled out of control, school officials were able to apprehend three members of the group by locking them in a room, after which the Police were alerted. The Kotwali Police subsequently took in three people, including Ramnivas, Kishan Khosa, and another juvenile who was reportedly Ramnivas’s son.

This case has triggered a strong reaction from the Private School Association. Officials from the association visited the school and demanded strong action against those who were responsible for the crime. State Secretary Vinay Sharma has confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and protests would take place in Rajasthan if justice is not provided to them. He also stated that they would approach the High Court for justice or legal recourse, as per Bhaskar English reports.

Kotwali Police Station officer Vedpal Shivran reported that there was a dispute that was emphasised. Action will ensue after an investigation. The matter remains revived regarding student safety and security at learning institutions during celebrations.