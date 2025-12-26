 Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained
A Christmas celebration at St Xavier’s School in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district turned chaotic after 10–15 youths allegedly vandalised the campus, causing panic among around 400 students. As per Bhaskar English, furniture was damaged, decorations destroyed and the school director assaulted. Three accused, claiming Bajrang Dal links, were detained as police began an investigation.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
St Xavier’s School in Nagaur | X

Viral Video: A disquieting event was witnessed at St. Xavier’s School in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Christmas Day, where 10 to 15 youths vandalised the premises of the institution during a Christmas function, causing panic among hundreds of children who were present there. Approximately 400 students were present at the school during that time, according to the Bhaskar English report.

The youths entered the school while the students were being prepared for the event and started causing chaos. According to the Director of the school, Shaitanram Changal, the gang was chanting slogans, pushing students and school employees, as well as intimidating females. This caused fright among several students, with others reportedly falling.

According to Bhaskar English, the school authorities reported that miscreants damaged furniture, overturned tables and chairs, damaged school property, and distributed Christmas decorations. Director Changal further alleged that he was physically assaulted during this event and injured. These miscreants showed their identification as Bajrang Dal members and told the school that they would not allow such activities to take place.

As the situation spiralled out of control, school officials were able to apprehend three members of the group by locking them in a room, after which the Police were alerted. The Kotwali Police subsequently took in three people, including Ramnivas, Kishan Khosa, and another juvenile who was reportedly Ramnivas’s son.

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here
article-image

This case has triggered a strong reaction from the Private School Association. Officials from the association visited the school and demanded strong action against those who were responsible for the crime. State Secretary Vinay Sharma has confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and protests would take place in Rajasthan if justice is not provided to them. He also stated that they would approach the High Court for justice or legal recourse, as per Bhaskar English reports.

Kotwali Police Station officer Vedpal Shivran reported that there was a dispute that was emphasised. Action will ensue after an investigation. The matter remains revived regarding student safety and security at learning institutions during celebrations.

