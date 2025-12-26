BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025 | rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) is expected to issue the Paramedical Recruitment 2026 notification soon on the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. This recruitment is for applicants who desire to work in critical health-related positions at BSF. The official notification is due in January or February 2026.

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Expected posts

The Border Security Force (BSF) Paramedical Recruitment 2025 is expected to be conducted for various healthcare-related posts to strengthen its medical services. The likely vacancies include Staff Nurse, for which candidates must possess a GNM or B.Sc Nursing qualification along with valid nursing council registration; Pharmacist, requiring a diploma or degree in Pharmacy; Lab Technician, for which a diploma or degree in Medical Laboratory Technology or an equivalent qualification is required; and Radiographer, where candidates must hold a relevant diploma or degree in Radiography.

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for BSF Paramedical Recruitment consists of three phases: a written exam, a skill test, and a medical examination. Applicants will first take a written exam with questions relevant to their position. Candidates who qualify will proceed to a skill or practical test to assess their hands-on knowledge and abilities. Finally, those selected will have a medical examination to ensure they are suited for the position.

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The criteria for applying for the BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2026 vary by post. Applicants must have finished the appropriate course for their position. For example, GNM or B.Sc Nursing for Staff Nurse, Diploma or Degree in Pharmacy for Pharmacist, and equivalent diplomas or degrees for Lab Technician and Radiographer. The age range is typically 18 to 30 years, with exceptions for protected groups. Only Indian citizens may apply.

About the BSF Paramedical Recruitment

BSF Paramedical Recruitment offers healthcare roles like Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, and Radiographer, with selection through exams, document verification, and medical fitness tests.