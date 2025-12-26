RRB NTPC CBAT Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

RRB NTPC CBAT Admit Card 2025 | rrb.digialm.com

RRB NTPC CBAT Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) issued the RRB CBAT and CBTST admit cards for Graduate level positions on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. Students can download it before the exam. Applicants who took the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website. The exam has been set for December 28, 2025. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website by providing their login information, such as their registration number and date of birth.

Note: The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 marks the initial stage of the selection procedure. It functions as a screening test.

RRB NTPC CBAT Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The hall tickets include the applicant's name and roll number. It also indicates the exam date and shift times. The exam centre's address is plainly written. Applicants should double-check their photographs and signatures. Instructions for the CBAT exam are also provided.

Note: Applicants are advised to review all of the contents on the RRB NTPC CBAT admit card. If there is a mismatch, aspirants must report it to the appropriate authorities.

RRB NTPC CBAT Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

Aspirants can follow the processes given below to download the RRB NTPC CBAT admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official regional website of RRB NTPC at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the “Latest” section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, search for the RRB NTPC CBAT admit card link.

Step 4: Now, the RRB NTPC CBAT Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB NTPC CBAT hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the RRB NTPC CBAT Admit Card 2025

RRB NTPC CBAT 2025: Exam pattern

The questions are based on the educational level required for the position. The exam runs for 90 minutes. PwBD applicants receive 120 minutes. The paper consists of 100 questions with a total of 100 marks. Mathematics contains 30 problems. Reasoning contains 30 questions. General Awareness consists of 40 questions. There are negative markings. Each incorrect response is deducted one-third of a point. Candidates are shortlisted based on their merit. The minimum qualifying mark varies by category.