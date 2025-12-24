BSEB Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: Application Process Ends Today; Details Here

BSEB Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 | bsebdeled.com

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will end the online application process for Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) admission 2026-28 on December 24, 2025. Applicants who have yet to apply can register through the official portal at bsebdeled.com.

The board launched the application procedure, inviting applications for nearly 30,000 DElEd seats at Bihar's 306 accredited teacher education colleges.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: How to apply?

Qualified applicants may submit their applications by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebdeled.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar DElEd admission 2026 application link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register by using the required personal and academic details.

Step 4: Next, log in and fill out the application form carefully.

Step 5: Now, upload all needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should have completed the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination with at least 50%. Those from reserved categories and those with disabilities are eligible for a 5% relaxation.

Those who have completed the Maulvi examination with at least 50% marks are also eligible to apply in the Urdu category. The minimum age is 17 years old, computed as of the first day of the first month of the entrance year.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: Qualifying marks

To pass the entrance exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in the unreserved category and 30 per cent in the restricted category.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: Application fees

Aspirants from the General, Other Backwards Class (OBC), and Backwards Class (BC) categories must pay Rs 960 as application fees. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) groups are required to pay Rs 760.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: Exam Pattern

The Bihar DElEd 2026 entrance examination will be conducted in an objective format, comprising 120 multiple-choice questions for a total of 120 marks. Candidates will be given two and a half hours to complete the exam. The question paper will cover General Hindi or Urdu (25 questions), Mathematics (25), Science (20), Social Studies (20), General English (20), and Logical and Analytical Ability (10), assessing both subject knowledge and reasoning skills.