 Jamia Professor Suspended Over Exam Question On 'Atrocities Against Muslims'; Students Call It Attack On Academic Freedom
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJamia Professor Suspended Over Exam Question On 'Atrocities Against Muslims'; Students Call It Attack On Academic Freedom

Jamia Professor Suspended Over Exam Question On 'Atrocities Against Muslims'; Students Call It Attack On Academic Freedom

A Jamia Millia Islamia professor has been suspended after an exam question asking students to discuss atrocities against Muslim minorities sparked backlash online. The university termed it negligence and ordered an inquiry with an FIR. Student groups, including SFI, condemned the move, calling it an assault on academic freedom and critical inquiry.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Jamia Professor Suspended Over Exam Question On 'Atrocities Against Muslims' | X

A professor at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been suspended for holding controversial questions in an exam that has caused widespread debate and outrage on social media platforms. The incident took place in a first-semester examination for the BA (Hons) Social Work programme in the paper named 'Social Problems in India.' The 15-mark question being asked in this paper included “discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving suitable examples.” This caused widespread outrage on social media platforms and prompted complaints to prompt action against the concerned faculty member.

The professor has been identified as Virendra Balaji Shahare from the Department of Social Work. He has been put under suspension by the university authority, and the issue has been labelled a serious case of “negligence and carelessness.” The suspension notice, issued by the officiating registrar, states that the professor will remain stationed in New Delhi during the inquiry and must not leave without permission from the competent authority.

The official order reads, "In this matter, on the instruction of the competent authority, the paper setter Prof. Virendra Balaji Shahare, Department of Social Work, JMI is placed under suspension till further orders and Police FIR will be filed as per rules."

Read Also
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees &...
article-image

Students support the professor

FPJ Shorts
Coal India Shares Hit 7-Month High, Board Clears Plan To List MCL & SECL
Coal India Shares Hit 7-Month High, Board Clears Plan To List MCL & SECL
Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor Add Late Mother Sridevi's Miniature To Their Christmas Tree: Know What Other Ornaments It Features
Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor Add Late Mother Sridevi's Miniature To Their Christmas Tree: Know What Other Ornaments It Features
Rohini Vrat 2026: Here's To Know Date, Origin, Significance & More
Rohini Vrat 2026: Here's To Know Date, Origin, Significance & More
Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Replaced By Shilpa Shinde
Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Replaced By Shilpa Shinde

Student bodies, headed by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at Jamia Millia Islamia, have been condemning the suspension of Prof.Virendra Balaji Shahare, terming it an unjust and alarming attack on academic freedom. In their press note, the SFI criticised the university management for muffling dissenting voices and compromising academic integrity by suspending the professor over an “examination question” titled Social Problems in India.

The official press release reads, "If Jamia, a beacon of intellectual resistance, succumbs to this ideological clampdown, who will defend the right to critical inquiry? We stand unwaveringly with Professor Shahare, whose courage resists the creeping influence of oppressive ideologies in our institutions. This suspension isn’t just a punitive act; it’s a threat to Jamia’s core values of debate and dissent. We will not allow Jamia to become an RSS outpost."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jamia Professor Suspended Over Exam Question On 'Atrocities Against Muslims'; Students Call It...

Jamia Professor Suspended Over Exam Question On 'Atrocities Against Muslims'; Students Call It...

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees &...

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees &...

OTET Provisional Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

OTET Provisional Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

Who Is Viraansh Bhanushali? 'Mumbaikar' Oxford Law Student Whose Speech On India-Pakistan Policy...

Who Is Viraansh Bhanushali? 'Mumbaikar' Oxford Law Student Whose Speech On India-Pakistan Policy...

RSSB Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025 Released At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam On December 26

RSSB Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025 Released At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam On December 26