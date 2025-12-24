SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 | sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the registration deadline for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Recruitment 2025. Now, the last date to submit the application form is January 5, 2025. Those interested in applying for SCO positions can apply on the SBI official website at sbi.co.in. This recruiting drive will fill 996 positions for SCO in the organisation.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: How to submit the form?

To submit an application online, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the careers link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to check the SBI SCO registration link.

Step 4: Next, enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a shortlisting of candidates, followed by one or more rounds of personal/ telephone/video interviews, and CTC negotiations. The interview will be scored on a scale of 100. The Bank will set the qualifying marks for the interview. The merit list for selection will be generated in descending order based only on interview scores.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹750/- for the UR/EWS/OBC category. SC/ST/PwBD aspirants are exempted from paying the application fee.

Fees must be paid online using the payment gateway provided there. Payment can be made using a debit card, credit card, or internet banking by entering the information requested on the page.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the posts, aspirants must hold a graduate degree from a government-recognised university or institution.