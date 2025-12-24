OTET Provisional Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

OTET Provisional Answer Key 2025 | bseodisha.ac.in

OTET Answer Key 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha will release the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 tentative answer key soon on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.ac.in. The answer key will help applicants to access the valid responses, calculate their preliminary scores, and discover errors.

The OTET exam was conducted on December 17, 2025, for Paper 1 (Classes I-V) and Paper 2 (Classes VI-VIII).

OTET Tentative Answer Key 2025: How to download?

Applicants who took the OTET exam will be able to get the provisional answer key by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE at bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Latest Updates” or “Examination/Answer Key” section.

Step 3: After this, click on the OTET Answer Key 2025 link.

Step 4: Next, select the paper (1 or 2) and subject set.

Step 5: Now, the OTET Answer Key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the OTET Answer Key 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: The tentative answer key is expected to be out in the last week of December 2025. However, an official confirmation is still pending. Once the provisional answer key is issued, candidates can submit their concerns before the final key is disclosed.

OTET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection window

Aspirants can file objections to the tentative answer key within the timeframe. Each objection may demand supporting documentation and an objection fee. The Board considers legitimate complaints and publishes the final answer key, which serves as the foundation for the official result. The board will release the dates for the objection window.

Why is the OTET certificate important?

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) certificate is valid for a lifetime from the date of issuance. Applicants who pass the OTET are entitled to submit applications for teaching posts in government, private, and aided schools throughout Odisha for Classes I-VIII, depending on whether they passed Paper 1 or 2. Unlike some other state TET tests, which have a limited validity time, the OTET certificate does not need renewal or revalidation.

Applicants are recommended to keep the certificate safe, as it is the official proof of qualification and will be checked by authorities during the teacher recruiting process.