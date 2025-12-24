Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025 | wbpolice.gov.in

Kolkata Police SI admit card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) issued the Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector (SI) hall ticket 2025 on their official website, wbpolice.gov.in. To obtain the admit cards, applicants must submit the relevant credentials, such as their date of birth and application number.

To finish the entry requirements without delay, applicants must be at their individual examination centres well before the reporting time given on the admit card.

Kolkata Police SI admit card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Latest Announcements” and “Admit Card” tabs, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Kolkata SI police admit card 2025” link.

Step 4: After this, the Kolkata Police SI admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Kolkata Police SI hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Kolkata Police SI admit card 2025: Details mentioned

The Kolkata Police SI admit card 2025 will contain important details that candidates must verify carefully. These include the candidate’s name, exam name, exam date, reporting time, roll number or user ID, important exam-day instructions, list of documents to be carried to the exam centre, and the contact phone number. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction.

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Following the preliminary and physical evaluation rounds, the written exam is an important step in the selection process. The written test is slated to commence on December 30th, 2025.

About the Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2025

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2025 is conducted by WBPRB to recruit Sub-Inspectors through a multi-stage process including written exam, physical tests and interview. The drive offers a prestigious career in law enforcement with opportunities for growth, job security and public service.