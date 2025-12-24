 Viral Video: UP Schoolchildren Use Ladder To Cross Flooded Road In Hastinapur; Sparks Outrage
A viral video from Rathora village in UP’s Hastinapur shows government school students using a ladder to cross a waterlogged road to attend classes. The visuals have triggered outrage, exposing poor infrastructure and raising serious questions about student safety, especially for girls, amid claims of development and demands for urgent government action.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Viral Video | X

Viral Video: A disturbing video has emerged online from UP’s Hastinapur, bringing to light the harsh realities of school-going children because of inadequate infrastructure. In the video, children of a government school in Rathora village are seen using a ladder to cross a waterslogged road to reach their school.

The students had no choice but to access their school through the flooded road, which had been connected by a precarious ladder erected across the positions where the water had stagnated. In the video, the students, especially girls, are seen balancing themselves while carrying their school bags.

The video has quickly drawn widespread criticism and outrage. Crores of rupees are reportedly spent on constructing school buildings, basic infrastructure, such as access roads, remains neglected.

The viral post also questioned the priorities of the government, stating that it seems as if the security of students, especially girl students, has been jeopardised. Tagging government officials, such as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office, they demanded urgent action to ensure safety in accessing schools.

article-image

This incident has again brought forth concerns regarding the education infrastructure and the safety of the children of Uttar Pradesh. With the video doing the rounds, the people are urging the need for intervention, better drainage systems, and a safe road to be built. Only time will tell whether the authorities will address the issue or let it die down.

