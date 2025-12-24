PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Increased To 406; Registration Date Extended

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025 |

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has posted a revised announcement for Group D Recruitment 2025, which includes 406 openings in various state government agencies. The recruitment drive, which was issued under Advertisement No. 08 of 2025.

The board decided to extend the application deadline till January 3, 2026. In accordance with state recruitment guidelines, selection will be based on a written exam followed by document verification.

Vacancy details

The recruiting includes a variety of Group D tasks such as Attendant, Watchman, Office Helper, Laboratory Attendant, and other supporting posts in Punjab's government offices and institutions.

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

Those chosen will be placed in Pay Level 1 of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The monthly salary scale varies from ₹18,000 to ₹56,900, including allowances as per Punjab government rules. The positions are categorised as normal state government jobs, subject to statutory service requirements.

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the online applications link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, select the Advertisement No. 08/2025 for Group D posts.

Step 4: Next, finish the registration procedure using valid personal details and create the login credentials.

Step 5: After logging in, applicants need to fill out the application form with accurate details.

Step 6: Now, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process comprises two stages. It begins with a written examination, which is an objective-type test conducted to assess candidates’ general awareness, basic reasoning ability, language skills and job-related knowledge. Candidates shortlisted based on their performance in the written exam will then be called for document verification, during which their original certificates and eligibility documents will be verified. The final selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit and fulfilment of all eligibility conditions.