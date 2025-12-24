 SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: Commission Releases Important Notice On Registration; Check Details Here
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: Commission Releases Important Notice On Registration; Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice for the last date of registration procedure of the SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026. The application fee is Rs. 100/-. To be eligible for the exam, students must have completed their Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognised Board/University on or before the cut-off date, which is January 1, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 | ssc.gov.in

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration procedure for SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 on December 31, 2025. Applicants who want to submit the application form for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, as well as the Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026, can do so directly through the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, applicants should submit their applications well in advance of the closing date, rather than waiting until the last minute, to avoid the chance of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website due to significant traffic during the closing days.

Read the official notice here

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

According to the provisional vacancy list, 25487 positions will be filled, including 616 for BSF, 14595 for CISF, 5490 for CRPF, 1764 for SSB, 1293 for ITBP, 1706 for AR, and 23 for SSF.

article-image

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link and then register online.

Step 3: After this, fill out the application form, make the payment of the application fee, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 100/-. Women and candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservation are free from paying the fee. Fees can only be paid online using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Master, Maestro, or RuPay Debit Cards.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the exam, students must have completed their Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognised Board/University on or before the cut-off date, which is January 1, 2026.

