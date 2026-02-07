After Student Suicides, BITS Pilani Goa Campus Details Mental Health, Academic Reforms At District Safety Meet

BITS Pilani's | X @bitspilaniindia

Panaji, Feb 6: In the wake of recent suicide cases, authorities at BITS Pilani's Goa campus attended the third District Level Monitoring Committee meeting on student safety and welfare on Friday and outlined a series of mental health, academic and campus safety measures undertaken to support students.

Six students have committed suicide in the last three years at the BITS Pillani campus located in south Goa's Sancoale village.

The District Level Monitoring Committee meeting was chaired by South Goa Collector and District Magistrate Egna Cleetus. It was attended by Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Tikam Singh Verma, Director of Higher Education Bhushan Sawaikar and Dean of BITS Pilani Goa Campus Suman Kundu as well as officials from Departments of Technical Education, Social Welfare, Health Services, Tribal Welfare and the Vasco Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

During the meeting, BITS Pilani Dean Kundu briefed the committee on initiatives introduced to address stress and depression-related issues among students following concerns raised over multiple suicides at the campus in recent years, a government spokesperson said.

Dean Kundu said the institute has engaged counsellors and psychiatrists to provide professional support and has been organising mental wellness and rejuvenation camps to enhance students' overall well-being.

The Goa campus has implemented a comprehensive framework integrating mental health support, academic reforms and campus life improvements to ensure holistic student development, he said.

Key programmes include 'Mitr', a faculty-led hostel outreach initiative encouraging open conversations, and 'Sethu', a structured mentorship system that connects every student with a faculty mentor.

Peer-based support systems have also been strengthened through 'Mental Health Buddies' in collaboration with Rahat Trust, 'TAG', which is an anonymous student support group, and a peer mentorship programme for first-year students, the Dean said.

"Professional care has been expanded through the Mpower Centre, which now comprises psychologists, therapists and a psychiatrist. The campus also provides 24x7 medical services, dedicated helplines, COOJ counselling support and Myndwell assessments for early identification and intervention," Kundu informed.

He added that faculty members and wardens have undergone Mental Health First Aid and Gatekeeper training to help identify early warning signs and respond appropriately.

Academic measures such as liberal evaluation practices, spaced examinations, curriculum restructuring and the introduction of a course titled 'BITS K101 - Physical Well-being and Creativity' have been implemented to reduce academic pressure, he said.

The institute has also enhanced campus life with extended sports facilities, open gyms, shuttle services, upgraded hostels and expanded library hours, while innovation-driven initiatives like 'Challengathon' and a 24x7 Innovation Lab have been introduced to foster constructive engagement among students, the Dean said.

On the safety front, the campus has comprehensive CCTV coverage, X-ray screening at entry points and a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, he said.

The committee reviewed the steps taken and stressed the need for continued coordination among government departments and the institute to ensure student safety and well-being, the spokesperson said.

