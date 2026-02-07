BSEB Class 10: BSEB Released Notification Today; Exam Will Begin From 17 February 2026

BSEB Class 10: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released a notification today regarding the supply of all materials required for each examination centre for the Annual Secondary (Theoretical) Examination, 2026, for the information of all Centre Superintendents, District Programme Officers (Secondary Education) and District Education Officers.

The Notification further said that various exam materials such as attendance sheets, confidential envelopes, OMR answer sheets (with barcodes), absentee statements (P, Q, R), question paper forms A, B, C, D, center appointment orders, assistant papers, sealed envelopes, center diaries, student attendance sheets, invigilation lists, various forms, challans, resolution sheets, and other documents, have already been distributed to districts based on student enrollment.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 matriculation exams 2026, scheduled to begin on 17 February 2026, will be conducted from 17 February 2026 to 25 February 2026 in two shifts daily.

BSEB Class 10: Centre Superintendent Responsibilities

The BSEB notification further mentions the Centre Superintendent's Responsibilities

Centre Superintendents must:

Inspect all materials themselves.

If there are any shortages, notify the District Education Officer immediately.

Ensure that there are no problems at the centres as a result of missing exam materials.

Collect pending materials from the district office by February 8, 2026.

The committee has also issued Index-3 and bundle stickers for packing and identification. These must be placed on OMR sheets and answer book bundles without fail.

BSEB Class 10: Criminal Charges Will Be Filed

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) a week ago notified candidates via Twitter (formerly known as X) that Candidates arriving at the examination centres after the scheduled time during the conduct of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2026 and entering the examination premises illegally and forcibly will be expelled from the examination for two years, and an FIR will be lodged. It further mentioned that legal proceedings will be taken against the Centre Superintendent who permitted such an examinee to appear in the examination