WB SET Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At wbcsconline.in; Here's How To Download

WB SET Result 2026 To Be Out Soon | wbcsconline.in

WB SET Result 2026: The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2026 results are expected to be released soon on the official website of West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) at wbcsconline.in. This state-level test assesses eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor in colleges throughout West Bengal.

WB SET Result 2026: Cut-off marks

Following the publication of the results, the WBCSC will provide topic and category cut-off marks. These cut-offs help assess whether an applicant meets the eligibility requirements for the Assistant Professor position.

WB SET Result 2026: How to download?

To download the result, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCSC at wbcsconline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WB SET Result 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as username and password in the login section and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the WB SET scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the West Bengal State Eligibility Test scorecard 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

WB SET Result 2026: Details mentioned

The WB SET scorecard 2026 includes information such as the applicant's name, subject code, marks received, qualifying status, and minimum qualifying cut-off information for each category.

WB SET Result 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

To be eligible for the WB SET, applicants must meet the commission's minimum qualifying marks. In general, applicants must score 40% in each of the two papers, with reserved applicants scoring at least 35% in each.

About the WB SET 2026

The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) is an eligibility examination conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) on behalf of the Government of West Bengal. It determines whether candidates are qualified to apply for the position of Assistant Professor in colleges and universities across the state.

The test comprises two papers, Paper I focuses on teaching and research aptitude, while Paper II assesses subject-specific knowledge — and is held in multiple subjects at designated centres throughout West Bengal.