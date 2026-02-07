 WB SET Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At wbcsconline.in; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWB SET Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At wbcsconline.in; Here's How To Download

WB SET Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At wbcsconline.in; Here's How To Download

WB SET Result 2026 is expected to be released soon on wbcsconline.in by the West Bengal College Service Commission. The state-level exam determines eligibility for Assistant Professor posts. Along with the result, subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks will be published. Candidates must score at least 40% in each paper, while reserved categories require 35% to qualify.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
WB SET Result 2026 To Be Out Soon | wbcsconline.in

WB SET Result 2026: The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2026 results are expected to be released soon on the official website of West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) at wbcsconline.in. This state-level test assesses eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor in colleges throughout West Bengal.

WB SET Result 2026: Cut-off marks

Following the publication of the results, the WBCSC will provide topic and category cut-off marks. These cut-offs help assess whether an applicant meets the eligibility requirements for the Assistant Professor position.

WB SET Result 2026: How to download?

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan Attends RSS Vyakhyanmala Event In Mumbai As Part Of Centenary Celebrations - WATCH
Salman Khan Attends RSS Vyakhyanmala Event In Mumbai As Part Of Centenary Celebrations - WATCH
'Set Target Of 300 Runs': Fans Expect Huge Total As Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat Against USA; Watch VIDEO
'Set Target Of 300 Runs': Fans Expect Huge Total As Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat Against USA; Watch VIDEO
Brahmins Stage Semi-Nude Protest In Agra Over Manoj Bajpayee Film Title, FIR Filed, Makers Apologise
Brahmins Stage Semi-Nude Protest In Agra Over Manoj Bajpayee Film Title, FIR Filed, Makers Apologise
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Launches Educational Film Series On 67 Diseases To Boost Public Health Awareness
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Launches Educational Film Series On 67 Diseases To Boost Public Health Awareness

To download the result, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCSC at wbcsconline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WB SET Result 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as username and password in the login section and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the WB SET scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the West Bengal State Eligibility Test scorecard 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also
CBSE Cancels CTET 2026 Paper 2 At Two Hajipur Centres, Re-Exam Within 15 Days; Check Details Here
article-image

WB SET Result 2026: Details mentioned

The WB SET scorecard 2026 includes information such as the applicant's name, subject code, marks received, qualifying status, and minimum qualifying cut-off information for each category.

WB SET Result 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

To be eligible for the WB SET, applicants must meet the commission's minimum qualifying marks. In general, applicants must score 40% in each of the two papers, with reserved applicants scoring at least 35% in each.

About the WB SET 2026

The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) is an eligibility examination conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) on behalf of the Government of West Bengal. It determines whether candidates are qualified to apply for the position of Assistant Professor in colleges and universities across the state.

The test comprises two papers, Paper I focuses on teaching and research aptitude, while Paper II assesses subject-specific knowledge — and is held in multiple subjects at designated centres throughout West Bengal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WB SET Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At wbcsconline.in; Here's How To Download
WB SET Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At wbcsconline.in; Here's How To Download
BSEB Class 10: BSEB Released Notification Today; Exam Will Begin From 17 February 2026
BSEB Class 10: BSEB Released Notification Today; Exam Will Begin From 17 February 2026
Sikkim Govt Sets Up Board To Train Youth And Facilitate Safe, Ethical Overseas Employment
Sikkim Govt Sets Up Board To Train Youth And Facilitate Safe, Ethical Overseas Employment
Kerala Student Launches Graduate-Led Budget Tour Service In London To Beat UK Job Market Blues
Kerala Student Launches Graduate-Led Budget Tour Service In London To Beat UK Job Market Blues
JEE Main 2026: CFI Flags 17 Errors In JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key; Demands Bonus Marks for 10...
JEE Main 2026: CFI Flags 17 Errors In JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key; Demands Bonus Marks for 10...