 CBSE Cancels CTET 2026 Paper 2 At Two Hajipur Centres, Re-Exam Within 15 Days; Check Details Here
CBSE has cancelled the CTET 2026 Paper 2 exam at two centres in Vaishali (Hajipur), Bihar, citing unavoidable circumstances. The exam was held successfully at 1,801 of 1,803 centres nationwide. CBSE said a re-examination for affected candidates will be conducted within 15 days, with revised dates to be communicated separately.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Cancels CTET 2026 Paper 2 At Two Hajipur Centres | Canva

CTET Exam 2026: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper 2 exam has been cancelled by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in two centres in Vaishali (Hajipur), Bihar, due to unavoidable circumstances.

According to an official post on X by CBSE HQ, CTET examinations were scheduled across 1,803 examination centres nationwide. Paper 2 was successfully conducted at 1,801 centres. The cancelled centres include St. John’s Academy, Basmatia Nagar (centre code 125016), and Lakshya International Academy (centre code 125014). The board did not specify the exact nature of the unavoidable circumstances that led to the disruption, but assured candidates that the issue had been acknowledged.

The official post reads, "Re-examination of candidates allotted at these 02 centres shall be conducted within 15 days. The revised schedule of examination shall be intimated to the concerned candidates separately. Inconvenience caused to these candidates is regretted."

CTET 2026: Exam dates and timings

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 is being conducted by CBSE on February 7 and February 8, 2026, across the country. Both Paper I and Paper II are held on both days in two shifts.

Paper II (for Classes VI–VIII) runs in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon, and Paper I (for Classes I–V) takes place in the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Each paper lasts 2 hours and 30 minutes, and candidates must report at least one hour before the start time as printed on the admit card.

About CBSE CTET 2026

The CBSE conducts the CTET 2026 exam to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in schools across India. CTET is mandatory for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII in Central Government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and other schools that accept CTET scores. Paper 1 is conducted for classes 1 to 5; meanwhile, Paper 2 exam will be held for classes 6 to 8.

