IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification For 637 Positions Out At iocl.com; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. As per the official notification, the recruitment aims to fill a total of 637 posts in the organisation, and the registration process also started.

The selection process includes merit list preparation and document verification.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 637 vacancies in the organisation. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

1. Trade Apprentice – Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant): 129

2. Trade Apprentice – Fitter (Mechanical): 143

3. Technician Apprentice – Chemical: 107

4. Technician Apprentice – Mechanical: 49

5. Technician Apprentice – Electrical: 126

6. Technician Apprentice – Instrumentation: 39

7. Trade Apprentice – Secretarial Assistant (Panipat): 3

8. Trade Apprentice – Secretarial Assistant (New Delhi): 8

9. Trade Apprentice – Accountant: 1

10. Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher): 25

11. Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder): 7

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important dates

As per the schedule, the notification was released on February 7, 2026, and the online application process began the same day at 10:00 AM. Candidates can submit their applications till February 20, 2026, up to 5:00 PM. The tentative shortlist for document verification is expected to be released on February 26, 2026, while the document verification process is likely to be conducted between March 5 and March 10, 2026.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Required documents

The required documents are as follows:

1. 10th/Matriculation certificate as proof of date of birth

2. Class XII / ITI / Diploma / Graduation marksheets

3. Class XII / Final ITI / Diploma / Graduation certificate

4. CGPA/OGPA to percentage conversion certificate, if applicable

5. Course completion and conduct certificate from the institution, if required

6. Category certificates (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwD), in the prescribed format

7. Skill certificate (for applicable posts only)

8. NATS/NAPS portal registration printout

9. Eligibility affidavit as per the prescribed format

10. Any other document specified in the notification

Read the official notification here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Age limit

The age limit for applicants is set between 18 and 24 years as on January 31, 2026, for General and EWS candidates, while upper age relaxation will be provided to SC, OBC (NCL) and PwBD candidates as per government norms. The marksheet or certificate issued by the Board of Secondary Education for passing the Matriculation (Class X) examination will be the only valid document accepted as proof of age.